Your Library: Discover your story at Genealogy Day

Every family has stories waiting to be found. Genealogy Day offers a chance to uncover them. You choose your path, ask your questions and talk with people who know how to help you find answers. If you are even a little curious about where you come from, this day is worth your time.

On March 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the 2026 Genealogy Day Open House and Resource Fair will fill Central Resource Library in Overland Park with volunteers and staff ready to help you get started or get unstuck. Presented by Johnson County Genealogical Society (JCGS) and Johnson County Library, the event is free and open to everyone.

Marsha Bennett, vice president for education and outreach for JCGS, said many people arrive with bits of family lore but no clear idea of where to begin.

“There’s something about knowing where you’ve been,” she said. “You may have heard stories all your life and not fully understood them. Digging in helps you see your family from a historical perspective.”

Think of Genealogy Day as a choose‑your‑own‑adventure. Plan your stops or simply walk in and explore. No experience required.

Start with the basics

If you like structure, begin with a keynote session focused on practical skills you can use right away.

9:30 a.m. Getting Started in Genealogy: Learn how to gather records, build a family tree and use free online tools.

11 a.m. Using FamilySearch.org: Get a guided look at one of the most useful free genealogy websites.

1 p.m. Using Ancestry.com: Explore how to navigate billions of records including census, military and vital records.

Explore how to navigate billions of records including census, military and vital records. 2:30 p.m. Military Research 101: Find out how to locate military records and what they can reveal about an ancestor’s life.

Get hands-on help

Between sessions, the Library becomes a working lab for family history. Some visitors try genealogy for the first time. Others return to revive stalled projects. Volunteers help you learn the tools and decide how far you want to go.

Memory Lab demonstrations: Learn how to digitize and preserve old photos, slides and home movies.

Oral history session: Get tips on recording a relative’s stories and storing the files.

Genealogy software workshops: Explore programs such as RootsMagic, FamilyTreeMaker and Legacy Family Tree.

Twenty-minute consultations: Sit down with a genealogist to work through a question or research a roadblock.

Revolutionary War ancestor search: Researchers will check family names for possible ties to the war.

Take a quick tour: Visit the genealogy area to learn about year‑round resources, including databases, books, maps, microfilm and daily help at the Genealogy Desk.

Meet the people who do this work every day

Local and regional groups will share their knowledge throughout the day. Representatives from the Midwest Genealogy Center, the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution and other heritage and lineage groups will be available to answer questions.

Visitors can also browse exhibits of family history charts, heirlooms and keepsakes created by local researchers. Displays connected to America’s 250th anniversary add context for the personal stories on view.

A few extras

Enter to win door prizes, including AncestryDNA kits, Visa gift cards and free research time with a genealogist.

Lifelong pursuit

Genealogy often deepens a person’s sense of identity. Many people grow up hearing fragments of family history without seeing how those stories connect to larger events. Bennett said learning more can reveal how a family fits into the broader sweep of American history.

“With genealogy, you’re never finished,” she said. “It’s like putting pieces of a puzzle together, but the puzzle keeps getting bigger.”

Genealogy Day is not about building the perfect family tree in one afternoon. It’s about taking the next step, asking better questions and realizing that help is closer than you think.

For inquiries about accessibility and accommodations, email ask@jocolibrary.org or call 913-826-4600 at least two weeks before the event. View the full schedule at jocolibrary.org.

