Firefighters from three local departments battled a large house fire in southern Overland Park early Sunday morning.

Crews from Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa were dispatched to the 13000 block of West 122nd Terrace, just off Pflumm Road, at 12:51 on Sunday.

While responding, firefighters were advised that someone may still be inside.

However, Overland Park police officers arrived to find that two adult residents of the house were outside and uninjured.

Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from the front and rear of the two-story house near 123rd Street and Pflumm Road.

In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters initially attacked the fire inside the home but were forced to move outside and battl the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire and the risk of structural collapse.

A second alarm was sounded to bring additional manpower to battle the flames.

It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control.

No injuries were reported.

Police closed the northbound lanes of Pflumm Road at 123rd Street due to parked fire trucks and hoses running to a fire hydrant along the road.

Firefighters remained at the house Sunday morning to extinguish hotspots.

Rhodes said two adults and a dog were displaced by the fire and will be staying with friends.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.