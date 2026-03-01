Mike Frizzell March 1, 2026 Emergency Response 1 min. read Crews battle large Overland Park house fire off Pflumm Road, no injuries reported Firefighters remained at the home near 123rd Street and Pflumm Road on Sunday morning to put out any hotspots. Flames could be seen coming from the roof and several windows on the front of a home near 122nd Terrace and Pflumm Road on Sunday, March 1, 2026. Photo credit Mike Frizzell. Firefighters from three local departments battled a large house fire in southern Overland Park early Sunday morning. Crews from Overland Park, Olathe and Lenexa were dispatched to the 13000 block of West 122nd Terrace, just off Pflumm Road, at 12:51 on Sunday. While responding, firefighters were advised that someone may still be inside. However, Overland Park police officers arrived to find that two adult residents of the house were outside and uninjured. Arriving firefighters reported heavy fire from the front and rear of the two-story house near 123rd Street and Pflumm Road. In a news release, Overland Park Fire Department Media Manager Jason Rhodes said firefighters initially attacked the fire inside the home but were forced to move outside and battl the fire from the outside due to the amount of fire and the risk of structural collapse. A second alarm was sounded to bring additional manpower to battle the flames. It took more than an hour to bring the fire under control. No injuries were reported. Police closed the northbound lanes of Pflumm Road at 123rd Street due to parked fire trucks and hoses running to a fire hydrant along the road. Firefighters remained at the house Sunday morning to extinguish hotspots. Rhodes said two adults and a dog were displaced by the fire and will be staying with friends. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Previous articleYour Library: Discover your story at Genealogy DayNext articleRead U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ response to U.S. strikes in Iran — ‘Extremely concerned’ About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Read U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids’ response to U.S. strikes in Iran — ‘Extremely concerned’ Olathe Library issues staff guidance for if ICE agents show up at branches Check out these JoCo business openings and closings for February and what else is coming soon Man shot into parents’ Shawnee home before standoff in Overland Park, affidavit says Party planetarium? Spring Hill lavender farm unveils immersive ‘Violet Vault’