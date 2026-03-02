November 25, 1944 — February 26, 2026

Olathe

Dorothy Kay Gulick (Hoffman), 81, of Olathe, Kansas, passed away on February 26, 2026.

Dorothy was born on November 25, 1944, in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, and friend whose life was centered on faith and family. A faithful member of the Nazarene Church, she found great comfort and joy in her relationship with the Lord and her church community.

She had a special love for collecting angels, each one carefully chosen and treasured. Dorothy also enjoyed crafting, creating thoughtful handmade items and jewelry that she lovingly shared with others. Her hands were rarely still, and her heart was always generous.

She was preceded in death by her son, Aaron Russell Gulick; her father, William Orion Hoffman; her mother, Mildred Maxine Hoffman; her sister, Elizabeth Ann Moore; her brother, Dale Raymond Hoffman; and her sister, Yolanda Lynetta Pearce.

Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Brenda Kay Gulick; her son, Carl David Gulick; her grandson, Jonathan Kieth Gulick; her brother, Orion Eugene Hoffman; her sister, Rita Pearl Biggin; as well as many beloved nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 3, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. at Evergreen Community, 11875 S. Sunset Drive, Olathe, KS 66061.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Evergreen Community.

Dorothy was deeply loved and will be profoundly missed by her family and all who had the blessing of knowing her. Her legacy of faith, creativity, and quiet strength will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

