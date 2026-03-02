This is a developing story. The Post has reached out to other elected leaders and local officials and will add their comments and other details as we learn more.

Kansas State Rep. John Resman, an Olathe Republican, died Monday morning at his home, according to a statement by Kansas House Speaker Dan Hawkins. He was 70.

Hawkins called Resman’s death “sudden.” There were no further details immediately available as to what may have caused his death.

Hawkins said Resman “served with integrity, dedication and a genuine care for the people of his district.”

“Beyond being a true friend to so many in the House, he was a strong advocate for his community, always approached his work dutifully, and thoughtfully took in the perspectives of his constituents when making decisions,” Hawkins said. “Our prayers are with his wife, Elizabeth, his family and all who knew and respected him during this difficult time.”

Resman had represented Kansas House District 121, which now includes part of De Soto, Gardner and Olathe, since 2017.

Gov. Laura Kelly on Monday ordered flags at state buildings and on the grounds of the state capitol in Topeka to be lowered to half-staff.

“Representative Resman has a decorated history of serving his community, our state, and our country throughout his time in the Army, Kansas National Guard, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, and the Kansas Legislature,” Kelly said in a statement. “My deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Resman began legislative career in 2017

Resman was selected to fill Rep. Mike Kiegerl’s seat after his resignation in 2017. He was elected to a full term in 2018 and went on to win reelection three more times, including most recently in 2024.

According to his official website, Resman worked for the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office for almost 30 years, retiring in 2010, before joining the Kansas Legislature.

Resman attended William Paterson University in New Jersey before volunteering for the Army in 1976. He served as a military policeman and correctional specialist at Fort Leavenworth while attending Park University.

He then worked as a correctional officer at the Leavenworth Penitentiary.

In retirement, Resman served on the Johnson County Charter Commission, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and worked part-time for the Johnson County Parks and Recreation District.

Colleagues remember Resman

On Monday, local and state elected leaders began sharing their condolences following the unexpected news.

“My heart is heavy this morning with the sudden loss of my colleague, Olathe Representative John Resman,” Rep. Nikki McDonald, a Democrat representing an Olathe district, told the Post. “As a retired Johnson County Sheriff’s Deputy, his insight on corrections and law enforcement bills has been invaluable. He will be sorely missed.

In a statement, Johnson County Board of County Commissioners Chairman Mike Kelly said Resman’s “career reflected a deep commitment to public service.”

“From his years with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office to his work representing our community in the Kansas Legislature, he dedicated himself to serving the people of Johnson County. On behalf of the Board of County Commissioners, we’re sending our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues.”