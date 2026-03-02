The Golden Scoop “Connects” with Shawnee Mission North students!

By Ian Miller

This is a follow-up to our earlier coverage of The Golden Scoop’s new “The Golden Scoop Connection” student engagement program. Earlier this year, The Golden Scoop launched “The Golden Scoop Connection,” a high school-based program aimed at students in special education, with the goal of bringing the café to their school and giving them the opportunity to see if a job at The Golden Scoop would be right for them!

Currently, The Golden Scoop Connection is only available at Blue Valley North and Shawnee Mission North high schools, but with the massive success of the GSC, perhaps you’ll soon be seeing The Golden Scoop Connection coming to a school near you. The recent expansion to Shawnee Mission North high school has us incredibly excited, and the students and teachers of SMN are just as excited as we are!

“We kicked off our program with an amazing event!” said Kelly Chapman, secondary special education instructional specialist for Shawnee Mission North high school. “Our students took charge — taking orders, running the cash register, restocking treats, and delivering orders to happy customers. It was a fantastic opportunity for them to practice real-world job skills while having a ton of fun!”

The demonstration event gave students a taste of what the GSC will look like at SMN every day, and the enthusiasm from both students and teachers was ecstatic. “Our students have responded with excitement and pride. They are motivated to participate, are building confidence in their skills, and are engaging more naturally with peers through meaningful work,” said Kelly.

Kelly explained how the shop works: “We have about 15 students from several different vocational classes working in Common Ground, our in-building refreshment shop,” Kelly said. “The shop is staffed by 2–3 students at a time, selling Golden Scoop ice cream, drinks, and other treats.”

Kelly listed off a vast array of skills students learn through the student-run Common Ground shop, including handling money, ringing up purchases, counting back change, engaging in polite customer interactions, stocking the store shelves, cleaning, and more. Students learn how to manage workplace problems and stressful situations, as well as basic interpersonal skills like conflict resolution, working with peers, and conversing appropriately with customers, which are valuable life skills for when they leave school and enter the workplace.

Kelly is very enthusiastic about how the Golden Scoop Connection program is going: “I think this program provides our students with a meaningful, authentic work-based learning opportunity that promotes independence, social skills, and vocational growth for our students — while also building a stronger school community. I also love that it provides greater opportunities for employment at the Golden Scoop for adults in our community,” she said.

Her hopes for the future of SMN’s Common Ground shop and the new The Golden Scoop Connection program are just as bright: “I hope this becomes more than just selling ice cream — it becomes a meaningful, visible, skill-building experience that truly prepares our students for employment and independence. I am excited to see our students taking greater responsibility for ordering, stocking, marketing, handling money, and problem-solving. We want our students to see themselves as capable employees.”