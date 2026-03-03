A message from Growing Futures: Growing Futures reintroduces its mission for Johnson County’s kids

Since 1965, Growing Futures Early Education Center has been quietly building strong foundations for Johnson County’s youngest learners.

Serving more than 200 children and families each year through Head Start programming, Growing Futures provides high-quality early education, family support, and other vital resources to those who need it most. Families enrolled in the program qualify based on income, earning no more than a household income of $26,650 for a family of three, with many navigating significant economic challenges. Yet, inside the classrooms of Growing Futures, what you see isn’t limitations, it’s potential.

And now, that potential has a bold new look.

As one of Johnson County’s best kept secrets for 60 years, Growing Futures is introducing a refreshed brand identity created in partnership with local design agency Hello Big Idea. The new visual system features layered, collage-style graphics, vibrant greens, and geometric shapes inspired by building blocks – a reflection of the organization’s comprehensive and individualized approach to early childhood education.

“Our mission hasn’t changed – we’re still here to build up kids and back up families,” said Executive Director Larry Lewis Jr. “But we’ve grown and evolved. This refresh reflects the strength, expertise, and momentum of our organization today.”

The brand refresh comes after a decision to move the organization forward in a modern approach that better reflects the families being served. Bold colors and taglines marry the authentic imagery Growing Futures has become known for, highlighting the diverse families that are a part of the program. The new website now has dual language capabilities, allowing Spanish speaking families to easily navigate the website with confidence and less barriers to face.

Under Lewis’s leadership, Growing Futures has navigated unprecedented challenges in the early education sector while continuing to serve families without interruption. The center remained open during the pandemic, strengthened classroom staffing, and expanded its capacity to meet the growing need in Johnson County, where nearly 4,000 children are eligible for Head Start services.

Today, the impact speaks for itself. Growing Futures prepares preschool graduates to enter kindergarten ready to succeed. Boasting a 96% kindergarten readiness score, the children are equipped to take on their next chapter – socially, emotionally, and academically – setting the trajectory for long-term achievement.

While the building that houses Growing Futures once served as an elementary school, its purpose has evolved into something even more foundational: preparing children before they ever step foot into kindergarten.

Their expansive approach to early education has awarded Growing Futures with significant achievements in recent years. Most recently, becoming a Blue Ribbon Award affiliate through Parents as Teachers – a testament to the qualified and knowledgeable staff members who work with families throughout Johnson County every day.

The refreshed brand marks not a change in mission, but a renewed commitment to visibility, ensuring more families know these services exist, and more community members understand the critical role early education plays in long-term economic and social outcomes.

Because when children start strong, they grow strong.

To learn more about Growing Futures, visit growingfutures.org.