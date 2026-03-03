Ava Mack-Walker, 74, passed away on February 25, 2026, in Olathe, Kansas. She was born on May 26, 1951, in Kansas City, Kansas, to Lurlee Bundy and George Wilson.

Ava’s life was shaped by resilience, warmth, and a deep love for family. She spent many years in San Diego, California, where she built lasting friendships and enjoyed the beauty of the West Coast before returning home to the Kansas City area. A dedicated and familiar face in her community, Ava worked for many years as a bank teller, a role in which she greeted countless customers with her steady presence and kind spirit before retiring.

Ava was preceded in death by her parents, Lurlee Vaughner and George Wilson; her son, Terry B. Mack; her sister, Susan Jones; and her brother, George Wilson.

She leaves behind a loving family who will forever cherish her memory: her daughter, Brandi Mack; her grandson, Sander B. Martin, and his wife, Markrisa; her great-grandson, Maceon Martin; her sister, Louesa Vaughner; her brother, David Vaughner; and a host of other relatives.

As per Ava’s wishes, a formal service will not be held.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.