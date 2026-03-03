Dottie (Krebethe) Dick

December 1, 1932 — February 17, 2026

Leawood, Kansas

Dottie Margaret (Krebethe) Dick, a radiant presence in the world, entered Heaven on February 17, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas, after 93 fulfilled years. Born on December 1, 1932, in Kansas City, Missouri, Dottie embraced life with a loving spirit and a profound sense of joy that enlivened all who knew her.

As a pioneer in the realm of insurance, Dottie founded her own company, navigating the intricate requirements of insurance for some of the nation’s largest state fairs. Her innovative programs stand as a testament to her remarkable intellect and dedication, continuing to serve the industry long after her last day at work. Yet, her career was only one facet of a life richly lived.

Dottie was cherished for her warmth and laughter, qualities that echoed through every gathering. Affectionately known as “the sweetest woman I have ever met,” she had a unique ability to make everyone feel at ease, listened to, and cared for. Family memories are laced with the sweet sound of her laughter, whether it was during spirited card games, cozy movie nights, or delightful dinners with loved ones. To those who spent even a moment with her got to experience how Dottie’s personality shone like a guiding star; she transformed ordinary days into extraordinary memories. Her kind nature and welcoming demeanor drew people towards her. Her humor was adorably endearing—she often laughed heartily at herself—and her loving ways extended far and wide. Significantly, she would end her text messages with “LOL,” believing it to mean “Lots of Love,” a testament to her inherent affection for those around her. Throughout her life, she dedicated herself to caring for others, selflessly caring for her brother with cerebral palsy, her parents, and her beloved husband when he became wheelchair bound—never once voicing a single complaint.

Her hobbies were as vibrant as her personality. From crossword puzzles to needlepoint, and from Hallmark movies to endless chats on the phone, Dottie infused everything with a sense of fun and care. She poured love into her creative pursuits and delighted in the simple pleasures of life. Above all, being a mother was her greatest source of pride; Missy, Gigi, Mike and Tim, her beloved children, as well has her two granddaughters, Katie and Julie, held a special place in her heart, embodying her love and dedication throughout her life.

Dottie Margaret Dick’s life was a symphony of laughter, love, and kindness, one that profoundly impacted all who were blessed to know her. She will be deeply missed, her memory held close in the hearts of her family and friends, cherished forever.

Dottie’s life will be celebrated on Friday, March 6, 2026, beginning at 10am with a Rosary at Church of the Nativity, 3800 W. 119th St., Leawood, Kansas, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am. There will be a luncheon after Mass, before her inurnment at Forest Hill & Calvary Cemetery in Kansas City, Missouri. Flowers are welcomed, and any memorial contributions are suggested to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.