Saturday, March 18th, 1944 – Monday, February 23rd, 2026

Eva Ann Jensen, 81, of Gardner/Olathe, Kansas passed away peacefully on Monday, February 23, 2026, surrounded by the love of her family.

Eva’s Celebration of Life will be held at the Warren Place Venue, 136 West Center Street Gardner, Kansas 66030 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Saturday March 14th, 2026.

Born on March 18, 1944, to Pavao and Margaret Grahovac. Most of her childhood was spent in Gardner living near Gardner Lake. Eva was raised in Gardner, Kansas, where she attended and graduated from Gardner High School in 1962 and proudly served as a high school cheerleader. Her spirit of enthusiasm, encouragement and joy would define her life from those early days forward.

Eva was a true entrepreneur at heart. A gifted seamstress, she created beautiful clothing for her family, friends, and community turning fabric into expressions of love. Her creative talents extended into business ventures including her own seamstress business, a popcorn enterprise, and a successful reselling business where she had a remarkable eye for hidden treasures. She also worked at the local boutique, Pat’s Place and co-created the fashion label Pateva – blending style, determination, and imagination.

An incredible gardener, Eva, believed deeply in organic and holistic living long before it was commonplace. Her gardens flourished under her attentive care, just as the people in her life flourished under her encouragement. She was also an avid baker.

Eva was deeply involved in her community. She helped to start the local Blue Bird and Camp Fire Girls chapters and assisted in coaching girls’ softball. She had a natural ability to make people feel seen and supported.

Family was her greatest joy. Eva married Ralph Jensen on October 12, 1996, at the Johnson County Arboretum. She cherished their time together. She lovingly cared for her granddaughter, after school, and to many – especially her beloved granddaughter Maddie – she was affectionately known as “Eve”.

Eva loved music, dancing, laughter and gathering with her family and friends. She had a feisty, joyful outlook on life and met challenges with remarkable resilience – rarely complaining and always leading with love and cheer. Her warmth, creativity and generous spirit will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Eva was preceded in death by her parents and sister Pearl. She is survived by her husband Ralph, Olathe, Kansas; daughter Dianna Smith (James Utt), Paradise Valley, Arizona; stepdaughter Angela Owens (Kevin), Peculiar, Missouri; siblings: Paul, Mike, Joe, and Margie Grahovac; granddaughters Madelaine Smith, Phoenix, Arizona and Lily Utt, Dunlap, Illinois and grandsons Ian Noah and Jon Noah.

On honor of Eva’s life, and in lieu of flowers, please send a donation to The Scoliosis Research Society. Please go to https://www.srs.org/donate

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.