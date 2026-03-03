May 27, 1965 — February 23, 2026

Overland Park

John Patrick Burgess, 60, passed away on February 23, 2026, in Overland Park, KS. Born on May 27, 1965, in Kansas City, MO, John lived a life defined by dedication, craftsmanship, deep thought, and a genuine love for the outdoors and the people around him.

John was the beloved son of Helen Barnes (Gary) and Michael Burgess (Gaelen), all of whom survive him. He was a caring brother to Renee Von Bevern (Sarah) and Michael Burgess. He was a proud uncle to his nephews, Peter Burgess, Eli Burgess, and Ryan Von Bevern, and to his great-nieces, Cali Von Bevern and Kendall Von Bevern. Above all, he was a devoted and loving father to his daughter, Kennedy Nicole Burgess, who was the light of his life.

John attended Kansas State University, where he was a member of the Delta Tau Delta fraternity, completing two years of general studies before going on to build a respected career as a carpenter. Known for his courage and unwavering work ethic, he consistently stepped up to take on dangerous, high-risk tasks—often working at significant heights and tackling challenging roofing jobs that others might have declined. His steady hands and fearless approach earned him the trust and admiration of those he worked alongside.

As a young man, John played football throughout high school, where he was recognized for his dedication and hard work—qualities that remained with him throughout his life. He had great friends, many lasting since grade school, a testament to the loyalty and connection he carried throughout his life.

John was a deep thinker, sometimes to his own detriment, but always guided by reflection and heart. He found peace in nature and joy in movement. He loved carpentry, cycling, disc golf, camping, and hiking—any opportunity to be outdoors. He possessed an impressive knowledge of music, able to discuss artists, albums, and songs with passion and insight.

His commitment to service extended beyond his profession. John volunteered with Veterans Community Project, helping build homes for veterans in need—combining his carpentry skills with his desire to give back in a tangible, meaningful way.

John will be remembered for his quiet strength, his willingness to take on the hard jobs, his thoughtful nature, and his enduring love for his family. He leaves behind a legacy of hard work, service, and resilience.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Friends of Johnson County Mental Health Center or Veterans’ Community Project in honor of John’s life and values.

He will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.