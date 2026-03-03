October 30th, 1954 – February 14th, 2026

Kirk Newcom, aged 71, passed away on February 14, 2026, in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Born on October 30th, 1954, in Independence, Missouri, Kirk dedicated his life to the pursuit of knowledge and the appreciation of nature’s beauty.

A devoted librarian in the public school system, Kirk shared this passion for reading and learning with countless students over the years. His love for history and religion enriched the lives of those around him, inspiring many to explore the world with curiosity and wonder.

Kirk found joy in hiking and the great outdoors, where he often spent his free time appreciating the intricacies of nature. His love for the environment was matched only by his commitment to his faith, having been ordained a Priest in the Community of Christ church.

Throughout his life, Kirk achieved numerous accolades, including the Eagle rank and the God and Country award in the Boy Scouts. He was also recognized for his skills in debate and was a proud participant in Boys State.

Kirk is survived by his father, Byron Newcom, and by his brother, Andy Newcom. He was predeceased by his mother, Jean Newcom.

Please join us in celebrating and honoring Kirk’s life on March 19th, 2026. There will be a service at 3:00 pm, followed by a time for friends and family to visit. The celebration of life will be held at Brookdale of Overland Park, 6117 W. 119th st., Overland Park, KS.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to:

-Lead to Read KC

-HealthED Connect

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.