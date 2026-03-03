Sunday, July 12th, 1942 – Thursday, February 26th, 2026

Linda Elizabeth Ahlenstorf, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Cozad, Nebraska on Thursday, February 26, 2026. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, March 6, 2026 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Linda was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Lester Eldon and Liberty Hope (Janes) Shartzer on July 12, 1942. She grew up and lived in Spring Hill Kansas from 1972-2024. On November 17, 1962 in Mission, Kansas Linda married Loy Ahlenstorf. She worked for the gas company. Linda later drove a school bus for Spring Hill School District so she could stay at home and raise her family.

Linda loved BIG. She was known for her huge heart, and never-ending kindness. If you knew her you were blessed with that tender sweetness she always shared, as well as her beautiful smile that would light up the room. Family was everything to her, and she made sure to show it every chance she got. Linda loved to bake and cook. She could be spotted making special appearances in the lunchroom throughout her grandchildren’s school years. She made an impact not only on her grandsons, but their friends as well. She would take orders for hot lunches the night before, and she always included a dish of personally requested Jello flavors. She would always bring enough to share with their closest friends, so that everyone would be included. Linda loved to go shopping with her grandsons and her two closest girlfriends. She really enjoyed being thrifty and seeking out bargains any chance she got. When she wasn’t spoiling her family with foods and gifts, she was traveling the area watching all of their ball games near and far. She loved cheering her boys on from the stands, bleachers, and traveling lawn chairs. Most of all, Linda loved to spend time with her family, being present, and sharing in their lives. They meant everything to her, just like she did to them. She leaves behind a legacy that will be cherished, and forever missed.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents; husband Loy in 2025, great-granddaughter Lydia Ahlenstorf in 2018, and her sister Connie Dee Shartzer in 1958. She is survived by her sons Gregg and wife Sheila Ahlenstorf, Cozad, Nebraska and Edward and wife Heather Ahlenstorf and family, Garnett, Kansas; brother Ed Shartzer (Carol) and family, Olathe, Kansas; grandchildren: Kyle and wife Betsy Ahlenstorf and children Hank, Winston and Graham, Kasey and wife Kristin Ahlenstorf and children Klayton and Kodi and Korey and wife Peyton Ahlenstorf and children Wayne, Waelen and Weston.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.