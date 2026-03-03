December 29th, 1927 – February 21st, 2026

Marilyn Marie Lange passed peacefully on Feb. 21, 2026, in Olathe, KS, with family at her side. She had lived in Olathe for 8 years, wanting to be close to family in her later years. She was also a seasonal resident of Meredith, NH, since 1960, and still had her beloved cottage at the Winnipesaukee Beach Colony Club at the time of her passing.

Born in Brooklyn in 1927, her family had season tickets for the Dodgers at Ebbets Field, and she maintained her devotion to the team when they relocated to Los Angeles, cheering their recent championship wins. She was also an avid bridge player and was often knitting for family and many charitable causes, from socks during WWII to hats and blankets for babies in NICU.

Marilyn was preceded in death in 2017 by her husband of 65 years, Al Lange, whom she met in a 5 &10 Cent store in Troy, NY, when they were college students. He often said the popular song “I Found A Million Dollar Baby (in a Five and Ten Cent Store) could have been written for them. They loved to dance to the big bands, especially at Irwin Gardens in the Weirs. She was a longtime member of the Community Garden Club of Meredith, and they had an active social life with many friends in the area. During her working years, she was a foreign language teacher and later a preschool teacher. They lived in CT, MA, IL, and FL during their married life, and traveled the world in retirement.

Her family was her greatest joy, and she leaves two daughters, Nancy Schroeder (Rich), who was her selfless caregiver and constant companion, the last few years, of Olathe, KS, and Betty Strader(Fred) of Meredith, NH, who always enjoyed their summer adventures together. She also leaves 5 grandchildren and their spouses, who often visited her to play the board games she loved, and 7 great-grandchildren.

We will miss the smiles she shared daily, despite numerous health challenges over the last three years. Each time she faced a major health scare, she fought so hard to stay with us that we thought she would smile forever, even after a full life of 98 years. A memorial service at the Meredith Congregational Church and burial in the Meredith Cemetery next to her beloved husband will be this summer.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.