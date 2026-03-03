Marilyn Sterling Hail was born in Kansas City, Missouri to Marion A. Sterling and Lucille K. (Cameron) Sterling. She attended various elementary schools across the United States while her father served in the US Navy. Finally returning to Kansas City after World War II and after finishing her grade school years at Saint Elizabeth’s she graduated from Hogan High School. She attended St. Mary’s College, where she earned her degree in Home Economics.

She was employed by the Gas Service Co. in the Home Service Department where she helped customers learn how to use their new appliances. Some customers were graduating from a wood-burning stove to a modern gas appliance. Here she was at 20 years old telling some women who had cooked for over 50 years how to bake a cake! One customer did not like how her biscuits came out of the oven and used a wood stove that she kept out on the front porch to bake her biscuits. It is here where she met the love of her life, Don Hail, who was also employed at the Gas Service Co. Their first date was on June 27, 1958. They were engaged September 7, 1958 and married January 31, 1959.

Marilyn was an impeccably organized home manager and poured her creativity into needlepoint and as a member of the St. Cecelia Choir at St. Ann’s Catholic Church. Marilyn created needlepoint ornaments for her children and grandchildren for over 25 years, giving them each a unique ornament on Christmas. She entered many of her designs into juried needlepoint exhibitions and came away a prizewinner for several of her works. She volunteered with the Greater Kansas City Needlepoint Guild, including serving as president. She stitched hearts for Hearts for Hospice, an organization that provides hearts that are placed on the door of someone who has recently passed away. This alerts anyone who passes by to be respectful of those mourning the death of their loved one. The heart is then given to the family members to be taken home in remembrance of their loved one. She was also an accomplished seamstress, creating many outfits for Katy over the years including matching sets for both of them.

She also participated in local groups for quilting, needlepoint, and community. Her charitable contributions in the Kansas City area included work with the Ladies of Charity, P.E.O., and Saint Ann Catholic Church.

When she was not busy with raising children, her creative work, and charitable contributions in the community, Marilyn was an avid tennis player and golfer. As a member of the Leawood Country Club she played doubles tennis and later joined Don on the golf course at Meadowbrook Country Club.

She loved her grandchildren and always found new places to explore and adventures to go on. Some favorites included the Kansas City Toy and Miniature Museum and checking out the holiday installations around the Plaza and Crown Center. As her grandchildren got older and became involved in music, dance, and sports, she was an eager audience member and cheerleader at many concerts, recitals, and games. Her love of golf filtered down to the grandchildren with helpful tips during golf lessons taken at Meadowbrook Country Club.

Another love that Marilyn and Don shared was for travel, both national and international. Some of the trips they took over the years included many visits to see her father in Arizona, a trip to the Holy Land in Jerusalem, several countries in east Asia, Russia, cruises with the whole family to celebrate anniversaries and graduations, and many summers of family vacation down at Porto Cima in the Lake of the Ozarks.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Donald M. Hail, their two children, Christopher S. (Joanie) Hail, Katherine H. Thompson (Michael Alfrey); grandchildren: Elliot (Kris), Kathleen (Stephen), Jack, and Cameron; great grandchildren: William, Sterling, and Colton, and many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Susan Perez, the staff at Thoughtful Care, especially Quinn, Right At Home Care and Kansas Hospice and Palliative Care for the care provided for Marilyn.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 5:30pm on Thursday March 5, 2026 at Saint Ann Catholic Church, 7231 Mission Road, Prairie Village, KS 66062. Reception to follow. The mass will be livestreamed at the following link https://www.stannpv.org/hail

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sterling/Hail Endowed Scholarship at University of St. Mary in Leavenworth, KS or St. Ann Catholic Church of Prairie Village, KS to fund sheet music for the Saint Cecilia Choir.

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.