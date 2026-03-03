Robert “Bob” Swindle

October 30, 1947 — February 25, 2026

Shawnee

Msgt. Robert Aiton Swindle traded in his combat boots for angel wings on February 25, 2026 after a long valiant battle with a myriad of health issues resulting from exposure to Agent Orange. At the end he had 8 active cancers and 7 cancers that were in remission, plus many other service connected diagnoses.

Bob was born October 30, 1947 in Cartersville, GA, the son of Lewis Washington (Tubby) Swindle and Sarah Louise (Aiton) Swindle. Raised in Tullahoma, TN, as a youth Bob was a member of Civil Air Patrol and ROTC. After graduation from Tullahoma High School in 1965, and one semester at Middle Tennessee State University, Bob joined the US Air Force in January 1966 and volunteered to serve in the Vietnam war. He was a Vietnam Veteran serving at Korat Royal Thai Air Force Base 388th Tactical Fighter Wing from May 1967 to May 1968 as a weapons technician first in the 469th and then the 44th Tac Fighter Squadrons. After returning from southeast Asia and completing his active duty obligation, Bob served in the Kansas Air National Guard 184th TFG Quality Assurance at McConnell Air Force Base, Wichita KS, as both a civilian technician during the week and traditional guardsman on weekends, until his retirement as a decorated Master Sergeant from both jobs in December 1993.

In June 1968 Bob was married to Donna Nell Caton and they were the parents of two children. He enjoyed parenting, cooking, camping, skydiving, water skiing, snow skiing, scuba diving, and shooting professional fireworks. He was an active member of the Mulvane KS Baptist Church and a volunteer for the Wichita area Scuba Search and Rescue dive team. Bob earned his AA degree in Law Enforcement from Butler County Community College in December 1979.

In 1998 Bob began experiencing the results of having been exposed to Agent Orange and ultimately battled fifteen different types of cancer, some in multiple episodes, in addition to other service-connected health issues. While also suffering from PTSD he fought each new diagnosis as courageously as he had served his country, never doubting his decision to volunteer to serve. Bob was a willing and enthusiastic blood donor earning his “five gallons donated” award and was a registered organ donor, offering to donate a kidney to his brother in John’s hour of need, until he was disqualified from any further donations because of his cancer.

Bob was pre-deceased by his parents, brother John Allen Swindle and nephew Barry Allen Swindle of Atlanta. He is survived by his son Robert Neil Swindle (Leah Sullivan Swindle) of Shawnee, KS, daughter Carole Anne Lundeen (Eric Dan Lundeen) of Boulder, CO, and three grandsons: Aiton Chase Lundeen, Grayson John Swindle, Maxwell Robert Swindle. He is also survived by his niece Kimberly Swindle Henderson and his long term caregiver Jackie, who he considered to be family, many cousins and friends.

Bob will be laid to rest with military honors at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery, joining his military brothers for eternity. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bob’s name to The Wounded Warriors Project.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.