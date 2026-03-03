Rodney Lee Hale

October 18, 1952 — February 19, 2026

Leawood

Rodney L. (Rod) Hale age 73 after a long battle with cancer. He passed away this morning, February 19, 2026.

He was born October 18, 1952 in Kansas City Ks. to Robert an Adelaide Hale who proceeded him in death.

He is survived by his loving and caring wife, Susan Hale and and brother John Hale, stepbrother Brian Johnson, stepsister Venice along with his stepchildren Jessica Cox (Clinton Cox), Madeline Mossman (Hailey), Bradie Terry (Noah) and his most precious grandchildren Cora, Wyatt, and Genesis who affectionately called him “Poppi”.

He retired in 2014 after a 27-year career with Kirk Gases/Praxair as a territory manager. Although Rod never had children, he loved coaching youth sports (baseball, football, soccer and basketball) mostly alongside his best friend, Kenny Beck. He was also an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golf, riding Harleys (with his wife Susan Hale) from the Blue Ridge Mountains to Colorado to Sturgis and the National Parks of Utah several times.

In his younger years he enjoyed having friends and family visit at the Lake of the Ozarks where he owned several offshore power boats. He enjoyed life to the fullest telling jokes, having a drink or two with his family, friends and neighbors, grilling on the patio and tending to he and Susan’s flower gardens. He was kind caring man who made friends easily and loved his wife and will be missed by all who knew him.

There will be a “celebration of life” in the near future that will be posted both here and on Rod’s Facebook page.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.