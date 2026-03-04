Charlotte “Char” Anne (Bredberg) Wolfe

May 27th, 1935 – February 26th, 2026

Charlotte Anne (Bredberg) Wolfe, age 90, passed away Thursday, February 26, 2026, in Olathe,

Kansas.

Char was born May 27, 1935, in Kansas City, Missouri, to Gladys Emily Huggins and Clifford George Lawrence Bredberg, and grew up in Kansas City, Missouri. Char attended the University of Colorado, joining the Pi Beta Phi sorority, where she made many lifelong friends.

In August of 1955, Char met her husband, Joseph Byron Wolfe, at a pre-wedding party for Char’s sister Jane to Tom Nelson. Char’s selection as an American Royal B.O.T.A.R., with Joe as her escort, kept them busy with happy times and related parties. Char and Joe were inseparable and were married on May 12, 1956, in Kansas City, Missouri, with a honeymoon at the Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs. Char and Joe became the proud and loving parents to Jennifer, John, Annie, and Steven.

Char was President of the Kansas City Young Matrons, a group of women who assist and help support local philanthropies. She was an office manager for many years for a group of neurologists, where she was highly valued for the way she could connect with people. She also volunteered at Shawnee Mission Hospital (now AdventHealth Shawnee Mission). More importantly, Char was a deeply devoted mother (and grandmother) and had a special way of embodying love for her children, which radiated out towards anyone she came into contact with. Char and Joe took the children on yearly visits to Colorado and fun-filled weekends at their second home at the Lake of the Ozarks. Char’s favorite spot was on the dock with a cool drink or floating on a raft tethered to the dock, sunbathing. Char and Joe were avid supporters – and fans – of the local professional sports teams, the KC Chiefs and the KC Royals, whom they went on many vacations with, including spring training. Char and Joe were members of the Village Presbyterian Church in Prairie Village, Kansas.

Char is survived by her children, Jennifer Wolfe Webb (Davis Webb), John Wolfe, Annie Wolfe, and Steven Wolfe; grandchildren Charley Thompson, Haley Bell, and Bella Wolfe; sister Jane Claire (Bredberg) Nelson, and cousin Gayle (Pugh) Fischer.

Char was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Joseph Byron Wolfe, and recently followed in death by her beloved grandson, Mason Thompson.

A memorial service is planned for early summer

