John “Jack” D. Meyer

February 9, 1938 — February 27, 2026

Olathe, Kansas

John Dennis Meyer, commonly known as Jack, was born on February 9, 1938, in Saginaw, Michigan. He grew up with three siblings, Kay Brown (Augusta, GA), who preceded him in death, Carole Solak (Little River, SC), and Steve Meyer (McKinney, TX) who both survive him.

Jack married the love of his life Marcia Creighton on January 24, 1959, also a resident of Saginaw Michigan. Jack and Marcia recently celebrated 67 wonderful years of marriage. Jack was a devoted husband and took great pride in his family. He had two children, Mike (Susan) Meyer of Olathe, KS, and Debbi (Bob) Decker of Bay City, MI. Jack had four grandchildren Brandon (Kris) Meyer of Desoto, KS, Brittany (Dusty) Burdolski of Shawnee, KS, Ryan (Erin) Decker of Kalamazoo, MI, and Joel (Jazmin) Decker of Bay City, MI. He had eight great grandchildren, Emilee and Kathryn Meyer, Jayden, Jordan, and Jace Burdolski, and Emerson, Eliza, and Esmeralda Decker.

Jack took great pride in his country. He was a veteran of the United State Air Force as a member of the Strategic Air Command (SAC). He attended basic training in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was initially stationed in Columbus, Ohio where he often hitchhiked back to Saginaw, Michigan to visit Marcia while on leave. He shared many stories of these trips and his adventures of meeting several interesting people along the way. He later was issued orders to serve in Thule, Greenland where he spent a year, which he often referred to as the “North Pole”. His relationship with Marcia continued as she committed to writing to him every day. Upon his return he was able to select where he wanted to be stationed, and he chose Fort MacDill AFB in Tampa, Florida. He then married Marica and the two of them began their married life together in Tampa. Upon completion of his duties with the Air Force, he returned to Saginaw, MI to be near his family.

When he returned to Saginaw, he took on many different jobs. The one he took the most pride in was when he was a fire fighter for the City of Saginaw. He enjoyed the bond that fire fighters had for one another as they worked side by side and the time spent together at the firehouse. He would later move to Midland, Michigan where he was offered a job as a Plant Security Officer with the Dow Chemical Company. He saw Midland as a great place to raise his family. Later in his career, he took a position with the General Motors Corporation in Plant Security, of which he would retire from at the age of 59. Upon retirement, he moved to Sun City West, AZ where he spent 21 years playing golf, enjoying the beautiful mountains, and the year-round wonderful weather. While residing there he was elected as a member of the Board of Directors for the Sun City West Fire Department. He took great pride in this position due to his ability to make a difference using his experience as a former fire fighter. In August of 2000 he moved to Olathe, KS so that he and Marcia could be closer to family.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.