March 4, 1945 – February 24, 2026

Joseph Ted Baehr passed away on February 24, 2026. He was born on March 4, 1945, in Kansas City, Mo. His parents were Edna “Dolly” Baehr and Louis F. Baehr, Sr.

Joe was a member of Sacred Heart Parish on the west side of Kansas City, Mo. Being born and growing up on the “west side” was a badge of honor for Joe, always known as Teddy by friends.

Joe grew into his teens working at Baehr’s Grocery, located beneath the home owned by his parents at 2907 Mercier in Kansas City, Mo.

He attended Sacred Heart Grade School and De La Salle Boys High School for 3 years. He served throughout those years as altar boy for his parish of Sacred Heart and surrounding hospitals. Some of his best stories came from his altar boy days.

He loved baseball, playing as a child and coaching his children as an adult. He boxed for the local Whatsoever Boxing Club.

Joe switched to Westport High School his senior year to take drafting courses, which led to a lifelong career working in design drafting for companies all over the South and Midwest. He went to work after high school at J. F. Pritchard & Co. He worked for many local companies, including Black & Veatch and Keiwit, and local contractors, Gary Fessenmeyer and Technology Plus.

Joe loved flying and had a private pilot’s license. He hunted, fished, enjoyed baseball, boxing, football, trucks, astronomy, and was an expert on the space program and the history of American wars of the 20th century.

His great love was for his Catholic faith and his family. Joe had a special devotion to the Blessed Virgin throughout his life. He was a member of St. Joseph parish in Shawnee, Ks.

Joe was preceded in death by his parents Edna and Louis F. Baehr, Sr. and beloved elder brother, Louis F. Baehr, Jr., and son, Joseph S. Baehr.

He is survived and deeply mourned by his wife of over 49 years, Martha C. Baehr. His surviving children are son, Sean Richmond, daughter, Lisa M. Hathaway (Steve), son, Christopher D. Richmond (Kathleen Fujioka Richmond), and daughter Melissa M. Perry-Winkler (Brandon).

His greatest hobby and joy were his grandchildren who survive him: Madison G. Perry, Aiden R. Baehr, Caitlin M. Richmond, Cooper F. Perry, and Parker K. Richmond. He is also survived by an older sister, Florence Fry, who gave him his nickname of Teddy, as well as cousins and nieces.

He will be remembered by all as the kind, intelligent, multi-talented person he was, devoted to his faith and family.

Obituary published by Charter Funerals.