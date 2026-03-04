May 21, 1979 — February 28, 2026

Kristen Marie Berg, affectionately known as Kristen, passed away surrounded by family on February 28, 2026, in Overland Park, Kansas, at the age of 46. Born on May 21, 1979, in Rugby, North Dakota, Kristen was a vibrant and loving individual whose zest for life touched everyone she met.

A proud graduate of Ottawa University, Kristen earned her Bachelor of Science in Business in 2003. Her academic journey began with a year of swimming at the University of South Dakota, where she showcased her athletic prowess as she had throughout high school, competing as a varsity member for six years.

Kristen’s life was deeply enriched by her interests in family, gardening, dogs, shopping, and volunteering. She cherished her family, especially her son Ashton Gohman and his wife Kathleen, whom she regarded with immense pride. Known for her social nature, Kristen never met a stranger; she relished new experiences and shared her joy with those around her.

Family was Kristen’s cornerstone. She is survived by her son Ashton Gohman and his wife Kathleen, her loving parents, Greg and Jan Berg, her brother Derek Berg and his wife Monica, along with their children, niece Annika and nephew Asher. Her maternal grandmother, Marilyn Conway, grandparents Chuck and Sandra Korsmo, and a large extended family of uncles, aunts, and cousins also survive her. Kristen was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, John Conway, and paternal grandparents, Larry and Gertrude Berg, and Janet and Richard Beazie.

Kristen’s love for fashion and bargain shopping was well-known, but later in life, she found a profound passion for gardening. She often delighted in sharing tales of her garden’s growth, treating each plant with the care and attention they deserved. Her culinary curiosity led her to experiment with recipes, using family and friends as her enthusiastic “guinea pigs.” Kristen was also a devoted attendee of her niece and nephew’s events, always their biggest cheerleader.

Her knack for thoughtful and talented gift-giving left lasting impressions, as she carefully selected presents that conveyed her deep affection and appreciation for the people in her life. Kristen’s legacy of kindness, joy, and love will forever remain in the hearts of her family and friends. Her generous giving continued even at the end as she was an organ donor and blessed others with the gift of life.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.