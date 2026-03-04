November 6, 1947 — February 27, 2026

Olathe

Michael Wayne King, 78, of Kansas City, passed away peacefully at his home in Olathe on February 27, 2026.

Born on November 6, 1947, Michael lived a life defined by generosity, quick wit, and unwavering devotion to his family and friends. He married the love of his life, Bonnie, and together they built a lifetime filled with partnership, laughter, and steadfast commitment.

He was a proud and loving father to four children — Bryan, Stephen, Stacy, and Jason — each of whom will forever carry forward his strength, kindness, and steady guidance.

Michael was widely known for his joyful spirit and heart for service. As a Shriners Clown, affectionately known as “Hubba Bubba,” he brought smiles, laughter, and comfort to countless children and families. His dedication to helping others was also evident in his lifelong commitment to Freemasonry, where he exemplified the principles of integrity, brotherhood, and compassion.

His involvement in the Masonic community was vast and deeply meaningful. Michael was a member of Wyandotte Lodge #3, Shawnee Lodge #54, Western Star Lodge #24, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Grotto, Abdallah Shriners, Ararat Shriners, High Twelve International, Order of DeMolay, and many others, often achieving the highest degrees and honors a craftsman and brother could receive.

Michael’s legacy is one of love, service, and humor. He will be remembered as a devoted husband, a cherished father and grandfather, and a man who made the world brighter simply by being in it.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Bonnie; his brother, Russell; his children, Bryan (Roberta), Stephen (Tanya), Stacy (Michael), and Jason (Camille); his grandchildren, Hunter, Tarryn, Savannah, Luke, Chloe, Maddie, Jake, Jordan and Aubrey; and his great-grandchildren, Ava, Luna, Beaumont, Aaliyah, Kash, Lauren, and Clementine.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Wyandotte Lodge #3 which is located at 2835 N 103rd Terrace, Kansas City, KS 66109 on April 25th, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. All friends, family, brothers, and fellows are warmly invited to attend.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.