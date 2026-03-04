Taylor-Made Homefront: Zillow can guess, but the market decides

By Chad Taylor, the Taylor-Made Team

How do I know how much my home is worth? Can Zillow, Realtor.com, or the county tax office give me an idea of value?

I have answered this question more times than I can count lately. As the real estate market heats up, sellers are afraid of underpricing their home, and buyers are terrified of overpaying. A seller’s market can be tricky. And by tricky, I mean emotional.

Limited inventory in certain neighborhoods and price ranges means buyers are competing. Multiple offers are common. Emotions run high. It can feel like everyone is guessing.

But even in a heated market, the same rules still apply. A home is worth what a buyer is willing to pay and what a seller is willing to accept. That is it. No algorithm, no headline, no neighbor’s opinion overrides that.

If a buyer is financing the purchase, the lender will order an appraisal. The appraiser looks at comparable closed sales from the past six months, along with pending sales in the immediate area. Those real-world transactions are what establish fair market value. The appraised value must meet or exceed the contract price for the deal to move forward.

Closed and pending sales are the most accurate indicators of value. Period.

Now let’s talk about Zillow, Realtor.com, and the county tax office.

As a Realtor, I appreciate the exposure our listings receive on these sites. The more eyeballs, the better. But their automated valuations are rough estimates at best in our area.

Kansas and Missouri are closed record states. That means detailed sales data is not available to the public. It is shared within the Realtor community and with tax entities but not broadly distributed online. Because of that, sites like Zillow rely heavily on tax data and modeling formulas.

And here is the problem. Tax assessments are not market value.

When was the last time a Johnson County or Jackson County tax official walked through your home? Probably never. They do not see your kitchen remodel, your finished basement, your dated bathrooms, or the way your home backs to greenspace instead of a busy street. They are doing mass valuations across thousands of properties. It is an estimate, not a precise measurement of what a buyer would pay today.

Some tax assessments are higher than market value. Some are lower. It is a wide net, not a precision cast focused on your exact home.

The real estate market is much like the stock market. A stock can be worth one price on Monday and something different on Friday. Homes behave the same way. If two similar homes around you sell at strong prices, your value can rise quickly in an appreciating market. If distressed sales hit your neighborhood, values can soften.

It is a moving target.

Determining true market value requires looking at recent sales, current competition, neighborhood trends, price per square foot, condition, upgrades, lot quality, and buyer demand in that specific price range. It also requires actually being inside homes to understand how they compare. Photos and data only tell part of the story.

You simply cannot replace first hand, local experience with a national algorithm.

If you would like an accurate, up to date assessment of your home’s value based on real sales and real buyer behavior, I would be happy to help.

You can request a free home valuation here.

No guesswork. Just real data and honest feedback.