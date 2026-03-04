Toni Marie Kalousek, 69, left this world on Wednesday, February 25, 2026. Toni was born on June 7, 1956, in Norfolk, Virginia, to LeRoy and Mary Kalousek. From the beginning, she carried a spark—creative, curious, and full of quiet determination. She graduated from Shawnee Mission West High School in 1974 and later earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from Baker University. But it was at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg where she found one of her true callings: stained glass. She poured her heart into the craft, shaping light and color into pieces that reflected her own warmth.

Toni’s professional life was as varied and vibrant as she was. She spent many years at Hallmark, then owned and operated Mill Works Screen Printing alongside her sister in law Debbie—an endeavor filled with laughter and long days. For more than a decade, she became known to many as The Glass Fairy, creating custom stained glass works that carried her signature gentleness and attention to detail. Her compassion extended far beyond her art; she also served as a CASA volunteer, offering stability and kindness to children who needed it most.

Animals held a special place in Toni’s heart, but horses were her greatest love. She was especially proud of her horse, Legs, and the bond they shared. Showing him at the American Royal was one of her happiest accomplishments. She also loved cheering on Kansas basketball, celebrating every game with the same enthusiasm she brought to the rest of her life.

Toni is survived by her partner of 18 years, Ron Benedick; her mother, Mary Kalousek; her brothers Dwight (Debbie) Kalousek and Walter Kalousek; her nephew Thomas Kalousek; and her niece Tory Kalousek. Each of them carries a piece of her—her humor, her creativity, her kindness.

A celebration of Toni’s life will be held at the family home on May 2, 2026, where stories, memories, and the love she gave so freely will be shared.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lawrence Humane Society and sent in care of Rumsey Yost Funeral Home, PO Box 1260, Lawrence, KS 66044—an organization that reflects Toni’s lifelong devotion to animals.

Obituary published by Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home.