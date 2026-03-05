Obituaries March 5, 2026 Johnson County Obituaries Marlene Lynne Babcock Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Marlene was born November 12, 1933, in Rosedale, Kansas City, Kansas, to Irene and Marvin W. Cox. She attended Whitmore Grade School and graduated from Rosedale High School. In the fall after graduation, she married Paul Babcock. After Paul’s tour of duty with the Army was completed, they bought a house in Argentine where they lived and raised their family. Marlene was active in the Stanley Grade School PTA and Job’s Daughters Bethels 12 and 24. She was a member of Metropolitan Avenue United Methodist Church where she served as a church secretary for over ten years. After Paul passed away, she eventually sold her home in Argentine and moved to Merriam where she made her home for 11 years. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debra Babcock, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Turley; grandchildren, Kristin Weyhrauch (Will), John Babcock (Sarah), Abbie Turley and Amy Turley; great-granddaughter Joanna; her Babcock nieces and nephews and a half-brother, Charles Cox. Marlene hopes you will all be kind to one another. Plant and grow things that are friendly to our environment so that we can leave our world a better place for those who follow behind us. Visitation MAR 9. 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (CT) Maple Hill Funeral Home 3300 Shawnee Dr Kansas City, KS 66106 (913) 831-3345 Funeral Service MAR 9. 10:00 AM (CT) Maple Hill Funeral Home 3300 Shawnee Dr Kansas City, KS 66106 (913) 831-3345 Burial MAR 9. Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens 701 N 94th St Kansas City, KS 66112 (913) 334-3366 Cemetery Details Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens 701 N 94th St Kansas City, KS 66112 (913) 334-3366 Obituary published by Maple Hill Funeral Home. Previous articleKansas lawmakers are advancing property tax relief. Here are the major proposalsNext articleYour Insurance: Do you know if you have true replacement cost coverage for your roof?