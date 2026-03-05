fbpx
Obituaries
Obituaries
Johnson County Obituaries

Marlene Lynne Babcock

Share this story:

Marlene was born November 12, 1933, in Rosedale, Kansas City, Kansas, to Irene and Marvin W. Cox. She attended Whitmore Grade School and graduated from Rosedale High School. In the fall after graduation, she married Paul Babcock. After Paul’s tour of duty with the Army was completed, they bought a house in Argentine where they lived and raised their family.

Marlene was active in the Stanley Grade School PTA and Job’s Daughters Bethels 12 and 24. She was a member of Metropolitan Avenue United Methodist Church where she served as a church secretary for over ten years.

After Paul passed away, she eventually sold her home in Argentine and moved to Merriam where she made her home for 11 years.

She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debra Babcock, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Turley; grandchildren, Kristin Weyhrauch (Will), John Babcock (Sarah), Abbie Turley and Amy Turley; great-granddaughter Joanna; her Babcock nieces and nephews and a half-brother, Charles Cox.

Marlene hopes you will all be kind to one another. Plant and grow things that are friendly to our environment so that we can leave our world a better place for those who follow behind us.

Visitation

MAR 9. 9:00 AM – 10:00 AM (CT)

Maple Hill Funeral Home

3300 Shawnee Dr

Kansas City, KS 66106

(913) 831-3345

Funeral Service

MAR 9. 10:00 AM (CT)

Maple Hill Funeral Home

3300 Shawnee Dr

Kansas City, KS 66106

(913) 831-3345

Burial

MAR 9.

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens

701 N 94th St

Kansas City, KS 66112

(913) 334-3366

Cemetery Details

Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens

701 N 94th St

Kansas City, KS 66112

(913) 334-3366

Obituary published by Maple Hill Funeral Home.

Previous article
Kansas lawmakers are advancing property tax relief. Here are the major proposals
Next article
Your Insurance: Do you know if you have true replacement cost coverage for your roof?

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.