Marlene Lynne Babcock

Marlene was born November 12, 1933, in Rosedale, Kansas City, Kansas, to Irene and Marvin W. Cox. She attended Whitmore Grade School and graduated from Rosedale High School. In the fall after graduation, she married Paul Babcock. After Paul’s tour of duty with the Army was completed, they bought a house in Argentine where they lived and raised their family.

Marlene was active in the Stanley Grade School PTA and Job’s Daughters Bethels 12 and 24. She was a member of Metropolitan Avenue United Methodist Church where she served as a church secretary for over ten years.

After Paul passed away, she eventually sold her home in Argentine and moved to Merriam where she made her home for 11 years.

She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Paul and Debra Babcock, daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark Turley; grandchildren, Kristin Weyhrauch (Will), John Babcock (Sarah), Abbie Turley and Amy Turley; great-granddaughter Joanna; her Babcock nieces and nephews and a half-brother, Charles Cox.

Marlene hopes you will all be kind to one another. Plant and grow things that are friendly to our environment so that we can leave our world a better place for those who follow behind us.

