fbpx
Sponsored Content
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Johnson County Post Sponsor
Sponsored posts

Blue Valley School Buzz: Celebrating the heart of Blue Valley – our school social workers

Share this story:

“What I love most about being a social worker in Blue Valley is the relationships. I get to build meaningful connections with students and families and watch kids grow not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well. I also appreciate how the district values the whole child. There’s strong collaboration among staff, and we work as a team to support students in real, lasting ways. Seeing students gain confidence and learn skills they can carry with them is the most rewarding part of my job.” — Lacey Lee, Lakewood Elementary school social worker.

During School Social Work Week, we want to celebrate our exemplary school social workers like Lacey! We’re thankful for your exceptional hard work, care and dedication in supporting our students, families and schools every day.

Previous article
Johnson County home appraisals go up by average of 6%. See where they’re increasing the most
Next article
A message from AdventHealth: 5 easy ways to lower your blood pressure

About

Contact info

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2026
Website by Web Publisher PRO

The Post's copyrighted work may not be used to train large language models or otherwise develop artificial intelligence tools without the express written consent of Post Publishing Inc.