Blue Valley School Buzz: Celebrating the heart of Blue Valley – our school social workers

“What I love most about being a social worker in Blue Valley is the relationships. I get to build meaningful connections with students and families and watch kids grow not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well. I also appreciate how the district values the whole child. There’s strong collaboration among staff, and we work as a team to support students in real, lasting ways. Seeing students gain confidence and learn skills they can carry with them is the most rewarding part of my job.” — Lacey Lee, Lakewood Elementary school social worker.

During School Social Work Week, we want to celebrate our exemplary school social workers like Lacey! We’re thankful for your exceptional hard work, care and dedication in supporting our students, families and schools every day.