Edward Charles “Ed” Wood

Wednesday, May 14th, 1952 – Tuesday, March 3rd, 2026

Edward Charles Wood, 73, of Gardner, Kansas, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date to honor and remember his life. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Always & Furever Midwest Animal Sanctuary in recognition of Ed’s deep love for animals. Condolences may be shared at www.brucefuneralhome.com.

Ed was born on May 14, 1952, in Kansas City, Kansas, to John Henry and Josephine Rose Wood. He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam war and later continued his service in the Air National Guard. After his military service, Ed dedicated his career as a Quality Control Inspector with Defense Contract Management Agency, where he was known for his strong work ethic and attention to detail.

On February 14, 1988, in Wichita, Kansas, Ed married the love of his life, Rita Sue Nation. Their marriage was built on love, loyalty, and partnership, and they shared many years together creating a home filled with warmth and laughter.

Ed was a man who found joy in the simple and meaningful things in life. He loved woodworking and spent countless hours crafting birdhouses with care and pride. He enjoyed working in his yard, always taking time to lend a helping hand to neighbors and friends. Above all, Ed had a special place in his heart for his dogs and animals, whose companionship brought him great happiness.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved son, Heath Edward Wood; and his sisters, Mary Hendon and Janet Martin.

He is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife, Rita Sue Wood of Gardner, Kansas; his daughter, Charlene Susan (Brian) Pennington of Middletown, Connecticut; as well as five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren who will continue to carry his memory forward.

Ed will be remembered for his kindness, his willingness to help others, his quiet strength, and the love he shared with his family, friends, and animals. His presence will be deeply missed, but the memories he created will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.