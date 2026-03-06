Gregory Koehler

October 13, 1950 — March 4, 2026

Shawnee

Gregory Joseph Koehler, affectionately known as Greg, passed away peacefully on March 4, 2026, in Shawnee, Kansas, at the age of 75. Born on October 13, 1950, in Anthony, Kansas, Greg was a beloved and cherished husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend whose presence will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Greg spent his professional career as a dedicated Division Manager at UPS, where he built many lasting friendships. After retiring, he looked forward to reconnecting with those friends at the monthly UPS retiree breakfasts.

Greg shared a rich and fulfilling life with his cherished wife, Judy. Together they enjoyed traveling and exploring new places, creating countless memories along the way. He found his greatest happiness spending time with family, especially during gatherings at the lake where laughter and love were always present. Greg lived by his favorite motto: “No Bad Days.”

He enjoyed golfing, fishing, and hunting with his son, sons-in-law, and grandchildren. Many weekends were spent proudly cheering on his grandchildren at their games, activities, and special events. Greg was also a devoted fan of his favorite teams—the Oklahoma Sooners, the Kansas City Chiefs, and the Kansas City Royals.

Greg was active in his community as a proud member of the Knights of Columbus, where he formed lifelong friendships, and through volunteering at Shawnee Community Services.

Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Katherine Koehler; his sisters, Carolyn McPhillips and Patricia Wilson; and his great-granddaughter, Hadley Hoffart.

He leaves behind his devoted wife, Judy Koehler of 56 years; his children, Kristine (David) Schroeder, Patrick (Jennifer) Koehler, and Megan (Jeramie) Schock; and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Samantha (Ben) Hoffart, Maggie (Matt) Berneking, Lexie (Conner) Heck, Preston Schock, Braeton Koehler, Nolan Schock, Blake Koehler, Kaler Schock, Bentlie Koehler, and Barrett and Camden Hoffart. Greg is also survived by his five siblings: Phyllis Mitchell, Donna Vogt, Nancy (Larry) Melcher, Steve Koehler, and David (Gail) Koehler along with several nieces, nephews, and many dear friends.

A visitation will be held at Amos Family Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 11, from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. The rosary will be recited at 10:00 AM on Thursday, March 12, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Shawnee. A graveside burial will follow, and family and friends are invited to a luncheon at St. Joseph Church to share stories and celebrate Greg’s meaningful life.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made in Greg’s memory to Shawnee Community Services, 11110 West 67th Street, Shawnee, KS 66203.

Greg will be remembered for his kindness, warm smile, strong faith, and unwavering love for his family and friends. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.