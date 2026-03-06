Obituaries March 6, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from Feb. 27 – March 5 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Marlene Lynne Babcock; Joseph Ted Baehr; John “Jack” D. Meyer; Charlotte “Char” Anne (Bredberg) Wolfe; Kristen Marie Berg; Michael Wayne King; Toni Marie Kalousek; Linda Elizabeth Ahlenstorf; Eva Ann Jensen; Gwendolyn Y. Anderson; Marilyn Sterling Hail; Dottie (Krebethe) Dick; Ava Mack-Walker; Ruth Ellen Hay; John Patrick Burgess; Rodney Lee Hale; James Ronald Ross; Kathi Rae Loper; Marilyn Marie Lange; Kirk Newcom; Robert “Bob” Swindle; Dorothy Kay Gulick Previous articleA message from AdventHealth: 5 easy ways to lower your blood pressureNext articleSMSD News: Students reflect on kindness in writing contest About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES With less than 100 days to go, Johnson County’s World Cup plans are rapidly taking shape Olathe-based cookie shop Brown Suga now open in Leawood Shawnee unveiling $3.8M revamped Garrett Park on Saturday Johnson County home appraisals go up by average of 6%. See where they’re increasing the most Train noise near these Shawnee homes will cease after city closes foot path across railroad