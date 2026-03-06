SMSD News: Students reflect on kindness in writing contest

This year, a skilled group of Shawnee Mission student writers have been reflecting on kindness and how to show it.

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education and Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) recognized these students in the Shawnee Mission Area Council (SMAC) PTA Citizenship Writing Contest in February.

The Citizenship Writing Contest program encourages students in fifth grade through 12th grade to write a poem or essay reflecting on a selected theme. The 2025-2026 statewide theme, “What is Kindness and How Do I Show It?” was submitted by Mill Creek Elementary student, Mia Watt.

At the February 23, 2026 board meeting, student honorees were presented with medals and ribbons and were congratulated for their accomplishments in writing by board members and the superintendent. The recognition ceremony was followed by a reception held in the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA).

The Citizenship Writing Contest is sponsored by Kansas PTA.

Award of Excellence winners have advanced to Kansas PTA for state judging. Those results will be announced in April.

Awards of Excellence and Awards of Merit for outstanding interpretations of the theme were presented as follows.

Award of Excellence:

Gwen House – Mill Creek Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay

Adelyn Smith – Mill Creek Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem

Jackson Gregory- Mill Creek Elementary School – 6th grade, Poem

Isla Hudgens – Briarwood Elementary School – 6th grade, Essay

Ananya Raja – Indian Hills Middle School – 7th grade, Essay

Naomi Oliver – Indian Hills Middle School – 8th grade, Essay

Victoria Grace Easton – Shawnee Mission East – 9th grade, Essay

Pavithra Raya – Shawnee Mission East – 9th grade, Poem

Darius Bean – Shawnee Mission West – 10th grade, Essay

Mia Clark – Shawnee Mission South – 10th grade, Poem

Victoria Olberding – Shawnee Mission South – 11th grade, Essay

Lydia McColligan – Shawnee Mission South – 11th grade, Poem

Hannah Clark – Shawnee Mission South – 12th grade, Poem

Award of Merit:

Dalia Klein – Briarwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay

Blake Monahan – Brookwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem

Eleanor “Ellie” Stewart – Trailwood Elementary School – 6th grade, Poem

Caitlin Blay – Mill Creek Elementary School – 6th grade, Essay

Fiona Francis – Westridge Middle School – 7th grade, Essay

Alexander Bean – Shawnee Mission West – 12th grade, Poem

Honorable Mention:

Turner Hannawald – Briarwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem

Natalie Jin – Brookwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay

Adalynn Matlack – Benninghoven Elementary – 5th grade, Poem

Claire Linebarger – Tomahawk Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem