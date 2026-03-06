Sponsored Content A message from the Shawnee Mission School District March 6, 2026 Sponsored posts SMSD News: Students reflect on kindness in writing contest Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL Winners of the SMSD PTA Citizenship Writing Contest “What is Kindness and How Do I Show It?” This year, a skilled group of Shawnee Mission student writers have been reflecting on kindness and how to show it. The Shawnee Mission Board of Education and Shawnee Mission School District (SMSD) recognized these students in the Shawnee Mission Area Council (SMAC) PTA Citizenship Writing Contest in February. The Citizenship Writing Contest program encourages students in fifth grade through 12th grade to write a poem or essay reflecting on a selected theme. The 2025-2026 statewide theme, “What is Kindness and How Do I Show It?” was submitted by Mill Creek Elementary student, Mia Watt. At the February 23, 2026 board meeting, student honorees were presented with medals and ribbons and were congratulated for their accomplishments in writing by board members and the superintendent. The recognition ceremony was followed by a reception held in the Center for Academic Achievement (CAA). The Citizenship Writing Contest is sponsored by Kansas PTA. Award of Excellence winners have advanced to Kansas PTA for state judging. Those results will be announced in April. Awards of Excellence and Awards of Merit for outstanding interpretations of the theme were presented as follows. Award of Excellence: Gwen House – Mill Creek Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay Adelyn Smith – Mill Creek Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem Jackson Gregory- Mill Creek Elementary School – 6th grade, Poem Isla Hudgens – Briarwood Elementary School – 6th grade, Essay Ananya Raja – Indian Hills Middle School – 7th grade, Essay Naomi Oliver – Indian Hills Middle School – 8th grade, Essay Victoria Grace Easton – Shawnee Mission East – 9th grade, Essay Pavithra Raya – Shawnee Mission East – 9th grade, Poem Darius Bean – Shawnee Mission West – 10th grade, Essay Mia Clark – Shawnee Mission South – 10th grade, Poem Victoria Olberding – Shawnee Mission South – 11th grade, Essay Lydia McColligan – Shawnee Mission South – 11th grade, Poem Hannah Clark – Shawnee Mission South – 12th grade, Poem Award of Merit: Dalia Klein – Briarwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay Blake Monahan – Brookwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem Eleanor “Ellie” Stewart – Trailwood Elementary School – 6th grade, Poem Caitlin Blay – Mill Creek Elementary School – 6th grade, Essay Fiona Francis – Westridge Middle School – 7th grade, Essay Alexander Bean – Shawnee Mission West – 12th grade, Poem Honorable Mention: Turner Hannawald – Briarwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem Natalie Jin – Brookwood Elementary School – 5th grade, Essay Adalynn Matlack – Benninghoven Elementary – 5th grade, Poem Claire Linebarger – Tomahawk Elementary School – 5th grade, Poem Previous articleLocal obituaries from Feb. 27 – March 5Next articleShawnee unveiling $3.8M revamped Garrett Park on Saturday