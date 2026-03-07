Your Library: Get creative during National Craft Month

Creativity doesn’t have to begin with a grand plan. Sometimes it starts with a conversation across a table or the choice to try something new.

March is National Craft Month, and Johnson County Library offers many ways for people to explore their creative side. Some patrons arrive with detailed project ideas. Others want to learn a skill or spend time with people who enjoy making things. Across Library branches, programs and resources invite beginners and experienced makers to get crafty.

MakerSpace

The Black & Veatch MakerSpace is where many projects begin. The space has tools and technology to take ideas from start to finish, including laser and vinyl cutters, 3D printers, a CNC router and sewing machines.

New equipment continues to expand what patrons can create. An embroidery machine was added last year, along with a Risograph printer that uses a screen-printing technique to produce an image.

Patrons can also check out Maker Kits to experiment at home. Kits include sound recording equipment, soldering tools and a film-to-digital converter for 35mm slides and negatives.

Workshops throughout the year introduce patrons to these tools and techniques, with classes on topics such as sewing basics, zine-making and book rebinding. Sessions fill quickly, but new programs are added regularly. Checking the Library’s event calendar is the best way to stay updated. Registration is required.

Craft and Chat

Not every inventive moment requires specialized equipment. Sometimes all it takes is good company. Craft and Chat, a program launched earlier this year, invites participants to bring a project and spend time creating alongside others.

There is no formal instruction. Participants can come and go during the two-hour session, working on a craft and chatting with neighbors. Bring your own project to work or try one of the simple crafts provided.

“It creates a low-pressure space where participants can share their skills and learn from one another,” said program coordinator Sarah Mathews. “I hope people can connect around shared interests, make friends and maybe be inspired to try something new.”

The next Craft and Chat meets March 26 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Central Resource Library.

Swiftie Crafternoon

Pop music fans can also find a creative outlet at the Library. Swiftie Crafternoon invites Taylor Swift fans to make friendship bracelets, decorate tote bags and make other themed crafts inspired by the singer’s albums and eras. The drop-in program is a fun way to connect with fellow fans while making something to take home.

Swiftie Crafternoon takes place March 28 from 2 to 3:30 p.m. at Lenexa City Center Library.

Craft and Ride

Craft and Ride, offered in partnership with BikeWalkKC, blends hands-on making with community biking. Participants create bike flair, then head out on a short group ride to show off their designs.

Craft and Ride takes place April 1 from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Lenexa City Center Library. Registration is required.

Find inspiration

Looking for ideas before starting a project? Library staff have curated lists to help you learn:

Visit jocolibrary.org for books, tutorials and other resources to help you get crafting.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom