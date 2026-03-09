Chantal Ann Stamos (née Sulej), beloved wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2026, with her husband and daughters by her side. She was 53.

Chantal was born on February 10, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, to Henri Sulej and Peggy Johnson. She spent her childhood in Minnesota, where she grew up surrounded by family and lifelong friendships, graduating from Henry Sibley High School in 1993. She later attended the University of California, Long Beach, earning degrees in Business and French in 1997, and went on to receive an International MBA from the Thunderbird School of Global Management in 2001.

While at Thunderbird, Chantal met Theodore Stamos, whom she married in 2002. Together they built a life filled with love, travel and laughter.

After graduate school, the couple began their careers in Manhattan before moving to London for their careers. During their sixteen years in London, they welcomed their daughters, Mia and Scarlett. In 2018, the family relocated to Kansas City. Chantal was endlessly proud of her daughters, and nothing brought her greater joy than watching them grow into the remarkable young women they are today.

Chantal was known for her intelligence, warmth, humor, and extraordinary generosity of spirit. She had a radiant smile, a quick wit, and a way of making people feel welcomed and cared for. She loved music, travel, and creating joyful memories with the people she loved. Above all, she was devoted to her daughters, whom she raised with unwavering love and pride.

She is survived by her husband, Ted Stamos; her daughters, Mia and Scarlett; her parents, Henri Sulej (Bette Sulej) and Peggy Johnson (Michael Johnson); her siblings Benjamin Sulej (Bridget), Jessica Johnson Hallman (Paul), and Cary Johnson; her parents-in-law George and Melanie Stamos; her brothers- and sisters-in-law Nate and Jill Stamos and John and Angela Stamos; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Harley.

The family is hosting a Celebration of Life on March 28th from 1pm to 4pm at their home: 8605 Reinhardt Lane, Leawood, KS 66206. All are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked for donations to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City in honor of the extraordinary work their staff did to help the Stamos family over the years.

https://give.childrensmercykids.org/give/280980/#!/donation/checkout?c_src=na&c_src2=website

Obituary published by Signature Funerals.