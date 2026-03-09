Heather Elaine Cornell, 48, passed away March 4, 2026, at AdventHealth in Shawnee Mission, Kansas. She was born in Kansas City, Missouri to her parents Anne and Donald.

Heather will be remembered for the love she shared with family and friends. She had a love for travel and a special place in her heart for animals, and her giving spirit and joyful personality left a lasting impression on everyone who knew her. She was devoted to healthcare and spent 25 years of her life taking care of her patients and listening to their stories as a radiology technician. Her presence, laughter, and warmth will be deeply missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald Gene Barr and Anne Kennedy Bacon.

Heather is survived by her sister, Angela Barr; her brother-in-law, Carlos; her daughters, Destinee McMullin and Serena Christensen; her sons-in-law, Nick and Corbin; and her beloved grandchildren, Raegan, Carter, Bryson, and Scarlette. She is also survived by her significant other Stephen Nixon and her nieces and nephew, Kerrey Hartley, Christian Long, and Ashley Long, along with extended family and friends who will cherish her memory.

Heather always believed she was meant to be a Disney princess surrounded by cute animals and blessed with a beautiful singing voice, and now we imagine her crowned in light, wearing her tiara among the stars.

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.