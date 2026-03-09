JCCC Updates: JCCC men’s and women’s basketball teams make history with undefeated seasons

The men’s and women’s basketball programs at Johnson County Community College (JCCC) made history this year by both finishing the regular season undefeated . JCCC is the only college or university in the country at any level (NJCAA, NCAA, or NAIA) this season to have both its men’s and women’s teams finish with perfect records.

Record-breaking season for Cavs Basketball

The women finished an incredible 30–0, holding the No. 1 ranking, while the men closed the regular season at 29–0, ranked No. 3 nationally. Together, the programs boast a remarkable 59-0 combined record.

In January, after Vanderbilt University’s men’s team suffered an 80-64 loss to Texas, JCCC became the only school or university in the country with both its women’s and men’s basketball teams undefeated at a combined 38-0.

Women’s season

The reigning national champion JCCC women’s basketball team completed its third consecutive undefeated regular season—and fifth overall—with an 81-71 win at Allen Community College on February 25.

The NJCAA Division II’s top-ranked team heads into the postseason with a perfect 30-0 record. The victory marked the Cavaliers’ 22nd consecutive double-digit win and their 28th of the season. JCCC also extended its regular-season winning streak to 92 straight games.

Men’s season

The No. 3-ranked Johnson County Community College men’s basketball team made history on February 25, securing its first undefeated regular season in program history with a 75-70 victory at Allen Community College.

With the win, the Cavaliers improve to 29-0 and join Pima Community College (30-0) as the only NJCAA schools to finish the regular season undefeated. The victory also extends Johnson County’s conference winning streak to 31 consecutive games.

Next up—postseason play

Now, with history made and perfection intact, JCCC’s basketball teams shift focus to the postseason.

Over this past weekend, the women’s team beat Labette Community College 82-63 in the NJCAA Division II Plains District tournament semifinals. They then claimed the Region 6 Championship with an 82-54 victory over Neosho County and now head to the NJCAA Division II National Tournament.

The men’s team was upset by Fort Scott Community College in the Region 6 tournament semifinal round. Despite the loss, JCCC’s men’s basketball season may not be over. After spending the majority of the season ranked No. 3 nationally and completing an undefeated regular season, the Cavaliers remain a strong candidate to receive an at-large bid to the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.