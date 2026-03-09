A new park coming to Lenexa City Center is targeting a wide variety of ages with an “American Ninja Warrior”-like obstacle course.

This summer, work will begin on the Central Green Playground and Fitness Park, a $1.14 million project that will bring a unique obstacle to the Kansas City area.

On March 3, the Lenexa City Council unanimously approved AdventHealth as the sponsor of Central Green Playground and Fitness Park. The park was named after the company due to their donation to the park, according to city documents.

Because the item was on the consent agenda, no discussion was held on the subject.

“American Ninja Warrior” is a popular game show on NBC where contestants compete on obstacle courses, which often focuses on them using their upper body strength.

The hillside playground and outdoor fitness park was listed as a top community priority for the city’s 2024 Parks & Recreation Master Plan.

The “American Ninja Warrior” course will be used to target a “challenging” demographic,” said Logan Wagler, Lenexa’s parks and recreation director, at a city committee meeting in December 2025.

“If you see ‘American Ninja Warrior,’ (it’s) in that in that style, the playground equipment kind of replicates that kind of experience for young kids in particular, it really speaks to that really challenging demographic for us to hit with playgrounds and that’s teens, tweens and maybe some adults,” Wagler said.

The park will be aimed at all ages

The park will be located adjacent to AdventHealth’s campus in Lenexa City Center, with the goal of making it a destination spot for people to play, as well as focusing on wellness and community gathering in Lenexa City Center.

At the city committee meeting on Dec. 9, 2025, Wagler shared his excitement for the park.

“Two of the higher priorities within that (Parks & Recreation) Master Plan was our citizens wanted a playground within City Center, and they wanted some outdoor fitness equipment for adults to do outside fitness. This project addresses those two things in kind of a unique way,” he said at the meeting.

The park will feature:

Slides

Climbing elements

Outdoor fitness equipment

A “Ninja Warrior”–style obstacle course

In addition, the park will have enhanced trail connections to improve park access, safety surfacing, a year-round restroom, shade structures, landscaping and comfortable seating areas to support year-round use.

The park is funded by a combination of Lenexa’s 3/8-cent sales tax, the Parks & Recreation Impact Fee, and a donation from AdventHealth.

This is the second ‘Ninja’ park in Kansas

Central Green Playground and Fitness Park will be the second park in Kansas to feature an “American Ninja Warrior”-like course.

In fall 2025, the city of Hutchinson and the nonprofit Boys & Girls Club funded and opened a public park that features the obstacle course, according to the Hutch Post.

No firm has been chosen yet or renderings submitted for the playground, said city spokesperson Denise Rendina.

What’s next

Construction is expected to begin later this summer, with completion expected in 2027.

