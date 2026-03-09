The Scoop: Bob, the (community) Builder!

By Ian Miller

Businesses like The Golden Scoop thrive on community engagement, and part of that engagement comes in the form of the partnerships we form with other businesses. Over the last four years, The Golden Scoop has forged strong relationships with many different organizations, like companies, hotels, hospitals, schools, and more. Bob Asaro, wholesaling manager for The Golden Scoop, eagerly sat down to talk with me about several new wholesaling partners in the community. Currently, we have 30 wholesaling locations around Kansas in multiple cities.

“We’ve expanded into several new markets, Lawrence being one – that developed as a result of our relationship with Q39, said Bob Asaro, wholesaling manager. “You know, we bring ice cream to Q39 here in town and . . . because we got to know the director of food service operation, and he told us that he was getting ready to open up a new location in Lawrence and we said, ‘Well, we certainly appreciate your supporting our mission and we can come to Lawrence.’”

He continued: “Several days after that, when I was delivering to the Staybridge Suites up in 105th Street and Metcalf, I went in there to drop off a cooler full of ice cream and several dozen cookies. Kim Dodd, who was the [Staybridge] sales director at the time, and I went in there and . . . she said, ‘Bob, we really enjoy your cookies, but we probably won’t see much of you anymore, and I said, ‘What’s going on?’ and she said, ‘Well, I’ve been transferred to Lawrence and I’m going to be a sales director there’ . . . and I said, ‘What a coincidence, we just picked up a new account in Lawrence,’ and she said, ‘Where is it?’ and I told her it was at Q39 and she laughed and said, ‘That’s right across the street from our new hotel [Spring Hill Suites].’”

I asked what wholesale partners Bob was hoping to reach out to in the future, and he said, “Well, yesterday, when John and I were coming down from Hospital Hill where we delivered some ice cream [to several hospitals] . . . I noticed Spring Hill Suites on the lefthand side on Bellview [Avenue] and the lady that I was just telling you about . . . is going to give me the contacts for the Spring Hill Suites on Bellview.”

Bob went into detail about how the delivery process works and how different locations require different packaging: “Some locations need barcodes that their customers can run through a scanner or a cashier can run through a cash register . . . [but] some don’t require it. Some [locations] require heat-sealing, some don’t require heat-sealing. So all of those things are notated during the initial interview [with the wholesale prospect]. So they’ve tasted the samples, they know our pricing, and they understand what our merchandising looks like. I speak to them about delivery . . . [and understanding] whatever their storage facility looks like, whether it’s a little tabletop cooler or it’s a big freezer.”

Bob plans to retire next year, saying he’s about to celebrate his 75 birthday, but he has no plans to slow down just yet. “So one day, [shift manager] Allison asked me, ‘So how many hours do you want to work?’ and I laughed and she said, ‘What are you laughing at?’ [and I said], ‘Well, I quit when I’m done! I don’t know about hours, what’s that mean? . . . Just because you don’t see me doesn’t mean I’m not working!”