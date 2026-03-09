Thomas Gordanier

Thomas (Tom) Gordanier, 89 of Raytown, MO passed away March 2, 2026 at the Kansas City Hospice House. He was born to Carl and Nettie (Schmid) Gordanier on October 16, 1936, in Kansas City, Missouri. He graduated from Raytown High School in 1954. He spent some time working for his father at his optical company making deliveries, and later worked for Cook Paint and McIntyre Mann Carpet Company (plus other companies), before starting his own carpet and tile company Cherokee Carpet Company in Olathe, KS. He was a great salesman and loved his career until retiring at age 62. Tom married his wife of over 35 years and loved to travel together. Tom was an avid golfer and had many golf buddies, having 3 holes in one at Grand Summit Golf Course. He so loved his friends and family and never met a stranger. He loved all music and dancing—was always up for everything, and of course his many cars. He always had a smile, laughter and loved telling jokes. He served his country in the Air Force and liked to say he stormed the beaches of Hawaii.

Tom was preceded by his parents, step-mother Hazel Gordanier, son Richard Gordanier, nephew Kevin Gordanier, and brother-in-law Patrick O’Connor. Tom is survived by his wife (and love of his life) Brenda (Goodall) Gordanier; children Randi Fiedler and Todd (Brandi) Gordanier; sister Roberta O’Connor and brother Ron (Carolyn) Gordanier, brother-in-law Brian (Sindy) Goodall; mother-in-law Mary (Kurz) Goodall; Rambo (his cat); grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews along with many friends that he loved so very much. He was dearly loved and will always be remembered and missed.

Service and burial will be held on May 1, 2026 at 3:00 p.m. at Higginsville, MO Veterans Cemetery. Celebration of Life will follow at the VFW in Lees Summit, MO starting at 6:00 p.m.

Donations suggested in Tom’s name to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care, 9001 State Line Road, Suite 300, Kansas City, MO 64114.

