November 27, 1940 — March 4, 2026

Shawnee

William (Bill) Robert Mohling passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 4, 2026, at the age 85.

Born on November 27, 1940, in Hastings, Nebraska, Bill was the third child of Emil and Cleo Mohling. In 1949, Bill moved with his family to Merriam, Kansas, where he spent the rest of his formative years. He confirmed his faith at Westwood Lutheran Church in 1955. After completing high school in 1959 , he worked for Union Pacific Railroad before enlisting in the United States Air Force in 1963. During his nearly five years of service, Bill achieved the rank of Sergeant and was stationed in many locations, including Libya and Northern Italy. He proudly served his country until 1968. Upon returning to civilian life, Bill held a few jobs before finding his long-term career with Coca-Cola in Lenexa, Kansas. He dedicated 32 years to Coca-Cola, even earning the 1998 President’s Award for his dedication and hard work.

In the summer of 1962, Bill met Elfriede Pagels. They married on August 10, 1968, and together they welcomed two daughters, Julie and Karen. He was a long-time member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where he served as offering counter and usher. Over the years, Bill enjoyed spending his time fishing, woodworking, building model airplanes, and tinkering in his yard, garage, and basement. In his later years, he enjoyed watching westerns and treasured time with his grandsons and great-grandchildren.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Cleo; his brother, LaMoine Mohling; and two nephews. Bill is survived by his wife of 57 years, Elfriede; his daughters, Julie Mohling and Karen (Tony) Jaime; his grandsons, Kevin (Marissa) Conkling, Tyler (Kayla) Mohling, Bryan (Alyssa) Mohling, Drew Jaime, and Nathan Jaime; and his great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Violet, Lucas, Brecken, and Hazel. He also leaves behind his sister, Jeniene Filbin, and his brother, Dennis (Jane) Mohling, along with nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Bill’s life will be held on Saturday, March 14, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Mission, Kansas. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m., followed by a service at 11:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 5601 W 62nd St, Mission, KS 66202.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.