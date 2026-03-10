Wednesday, September 7th, 1960 – Thursday, March 5th, 2026

Beverly Anne Nibarger Nothnagel, 65, Gardner, Kansas passed away peacefully Thursday, March 5, 2026. In accordance with Beverly’s wishes, cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life will be at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, March 12, 2026 at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Humane Society of Greater Kansas City or Wayside Waifs in Beverly’s honor. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com

Beverly was born September 7, 1960 in Parsons, Kansas to Dannie and Donna (Triplett) Nibarger. She grew up in Parsons surrounded by family and her many cousins. Beverly was a 1978 graduate of Parsons High School. She built a steady and loyal career in the sports apparel and equipment industry. Beverly began her work in Parsons at Broderick Sports Apparel before moving to Gardner, where she joined Cramer Products. She became a dedicated fixture there, contributing over 30 years of service to the company. Beverly enjoyed antiquing, traveling to Branson, and gathering “witchy” Halloween collectibles.

Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Don Nothnagel; father Dannie Nibarger and mother Donna Nibarger. Her memory lives on through her devoted family and loved ones. She is survived by her boyfriend Steve Johnston; son Daniel Nibarger and wife Victoria and their children Gwyneth, Cameron and Hayes; daughter Tonya Frost and wife Ashley and their children Isaac, Ely, Trenity, Tyler, Tavin, and Onyx, as well as her brother Jerry Nibarger and niece Alycia.

Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas (913) 856-7111

Obituary published by Bruce Funeral Home.