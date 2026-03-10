Carolyn Wilson

Carolyn Ruth Wilson, 83, of Overland Park, mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away Feb. 18 at AdventHealth Shawnee Mission. A celebration of a life well lived will be held Saturday, May 16, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 1700 Westport Road, KCMO. Reception to follow.

Carolyn was treasured for her nurturing nature, effortless hospitality and playful spirit.

She was a master at gathering people for food and friendship in her home and at the two churches where she worked. She is lovingly remembered for holiday meals that included friends (and strangers who crossed her path) who might be struggling with loss or were on their own during holidays. There was always an extra seat at her table. Her office door at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park, where she was the Education Director and later Volunteer Coordinator, was always open for conversation and genuine and supportive listening. She was a practical theologian: forgiving and compassionate, but also candid and direct. She didn’t regard herself as superior to others but also knew her worth in God’s eyes.

A skilled gardener whose touch made almost anything grow, Carolyn generously shared plants with anyone who asked, and those cuttings dot gardens around the metro area. Her children, Bob and Beth, sold homegrown tomatoes in the driveway when they were little. Neighbors stopped out of kindness, but often returned because the tomatoes were just that good.

Baker of holiday cinnamon rolls, jelly roll cakes for birthdays and super thin but chewy chocolate chip cookies, Carolyn loved spending time in the kitchen, especially with her granddaughters Julia, Megan and Aero. She was a grandma beyond compare, thoughtful, patient, generous and supportive–always. Whatever they had to say or share with her, it was the most important thing in the world to her in that moment. Sitting patiently and happily through countless school plays, almost in-tune music recitals, taking the girls to vacation Bible School and then later enjoying round after round on the links with her talented young golfers.

Although she lived the better part of her life in the Midwest, she loved trips to the beach about as much as anything, especially with her amazing brother, Ken, unbelievably sweet sister-in-law Pen, nieces Debby (Tim), Susan (Joe), Julie (Chris), nephew Michael (Heather), kids and grandkids. Memories of card games, silly rainy day challenges, long sandy sand dollar walks and insanely wild games of bingo fill her families’ hearts.

Carolyn is remembered for her wicked sense of humor, and as a playful co-conspirator with a particular skill at gift-giving. One colleague thanked her for a gift of books which he later realized had been pulled from his own shelves. Stockings, Easter Baskets, the Great Turkey and Last Day of School surprises. No event was too inconsequential to celebrate or make someone feel special or loved.

One of the kindest, most resilient, quirky and generous people to inhabit the Earth, we were lucky to have her, to hold her, to enjoy a long meal with nice wine with her as the candles burned slowly–and call her mom, sister, grandma, aunt and friend. Thank you Carolyn, Tude, Mom and Grandma for the laughs and love we shared, the genuine care and support you gave so effortlessly and generously. We hope you rest easy in the heavens, but don’t forget to stay in touch.

Carolyn was born May 11, 1942, in Chicago, Illinois, to Ruth (Murray) and Cyril Kamis. She graduated from Central Dauphin High School in Harrisburg, PA and attended Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa. While there, she met and married Al Stopperan and together, they had two really wonderful children, Bob and Beth. Carolyn later finished her bachelor’s degree at Avila University in Kansas City, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Theology.

Following a divorce, she married Emerson Wilson. After his death in 2010, she found years of happiness with Everett Hedeen.

She is survived by her children, Bob Stopperan (Mimi), Mission Hills and Beth Bass (Joren), Portland, Ore.; three granddaughters, Julia amd Megan Stopperan, Kansas City, and Aero Bass, Portland, Ore.; an outstanding brother, Ken Kamis (Pen), Hendersonville, NC; adoring nieces and nephew, as well as countless friends.

Memorials may be directed to American Cancer Society or Immanuel Lutheran Church.