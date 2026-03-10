Douglas Carlson

Douglas Lynn Carlson, 67, passed away on February 21, 2026, in Highlands Ranch, Colorado. Born on April 12, 1958, in Kansas City, Missouri, Doug lived a life filled with passion for his hobbies, dedication to his career, and love for his family and friends.

Doug graduated from Shawnee Mission North High School in 1976 and earned a Bachelor of Applied Science degree in Business from Kansas State University. His professional journey was marked by significant contributions in the field of finance. From 1991 to 2001, he served as the Director of Finance for a medical equipment distributor based in Topeka, Kansas. Later, he worked in the finance departments of the Departments of Veterans Affairs and Agriculture. He ultimately held the position of Budget Analyst in the USDA international division. Earlier in life, Doug lived on a 40-acre property near Hoyt, Kansas, where he raised prized bulls for breeding purposes—a testament to his diverse interests and industrious spirit. One of Doug’s most impressive accomplishments was returning to college at an age when many retire and, in 2016, earning a business degree from Kansas State University.

Doug’s personal life was equally vibrant. He was a huge fan of the Chiefs, Royals, and K-State Wildcats. He particularly enjoyed traveling to Dublin, Ireland, in 2025 for the K-State vs Iowa State “Farmageddon” football game. Doug was an avid golfer who enjoyed playing Denver-area courses with friends. He especially cherished playing golf with his cousins during his favorite events, family reunions. If family gatherings were Doug’s favorite events, Halloween was his favorite holiday. Each year, he donned a vampire costume, and his porch remained adorned with skeletons, bats, and other holiday paraphernalia year-round.

Doug had a deep love for animals. He enjoyed riding his horse, Jessie, and shared his life with beloved dogs over the years, including Czar, a black Labrador Retriever, and, most recently, Kaiser, a Great Pyrenees. His culinary skills were well-known among those close to him; his Green Egg barbecued or smoked meats were to die for.

Doug was at home in the mountains of Colorado. He particularly enjoyed family ski trips to Beaver Creek and Vail. A skilled fisherman, he excelled at both traditional casting and fly fishing on some of the most challenging waters across the United States. Above all else, Doug loved people; friends, family members, and even strangers who crossed his path. There was nobody with whom he could not strike up a conversation. Doug’s two nephews brought him immense joy throughout his life. Known as a good listener whose advice was rarely given but always insightful when shared, Doug left an indelible mark on those fortunate enough to know him. Few know that Doug was a poet/lyricist. He authored several moving works, some of which may yet be set to music.

Doug is survived by his brother, Dr. Mark D. Carlson; sister-in-law, Susan S. Carlson; and nephews Eric C. Carlson and Cameron R. Carlson. His parents, Robert G. Carlson and Virginia R. Carlson, preceded him in death.

May Doug’s memory bring comfort to all who knew him as we reflect on a life well-lived and deeply cherished.

A Memorial Service will be held at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (6422 Santa Fe Dr, Overland Park, KS 66202) at 11 AM on April 11th, 2026, with a reception to follow at Milburn Country Club.

A memorial for Douglas Lynn Carlson has been established at the Kansas State University Foundation and will support Communications and Agricultural Education at K-State. Contributions may be sent to: KSU Foundation, 1800 Kimball Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan, KS 66502, please indicate fund M47520. To make a gift online, go to www.ksufoundation.org/give/memorials.

In addition, contributions in Doug’s memory may be made to Valley Hope https://valleyhope.org/donate/.