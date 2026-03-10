Joe Thomason

August 29, 1936 — March 8, 2026

Lenexa

Joseph Gray Thomason, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2026. After fighting a 2-year battle with cancer, he peacefully died in his home in Lenexa, Kansas.

Joe was born in Mexico, Missouri on August 29, 1936 and loved to celebrate that day at his favorite restaurant with his family every year – which was almost as exciting to him as the Family Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners.

Joe worked his way through college and graduated from UMKC with a degree in Engineering. He then pursued a career with Fairbanks, Morse & Co, Koch Industries and Marley Industries. In Phase 2 of his career Joe and his wife Lorene built a business rehabbing houses and managing their rental properties. Joe also studied for and obtained his Ministers License with the Assemblies of God, which gave him many more opportunities to minister to others.

While Joe held several professional jobs during his life, the most important roles to him were those of being with his family, teaching his Sunday School class and providing food and clothing for the homeless. When they were young, he was a consistent cheerleader for his sons’ baseball and basketball games. He viewed the members of his Sunday School class as close friends. He and his wife Lorene planned social events and short trips for them for years. Joe worked tirelessly to gather clothing contributions and host meals for the homeless.

Joe is survived by his wife of 31 years, Lorene Thomason, his sons Jeffrey Thomason (Kara), Christopher Thomason (Katie), daughter Vickie Smith (Scott) and son Billy Thomas (Valerie), 8 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, and his brothers Daniel Rappold and David Rappold (Debbie).

He was preceded in death by his parents Alice and Enoch Rappold, his first wife Louise Thomason, his brothers Bob Thomason, Jake Thomason and grandson Samuel James Thomason.

Services will be held on Saturday, March 14 at Abundant Life Church in Overland Park, Kansas; visitation will be at 9:30 and the funeral at 11:00. Interment will be at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Lenexa, Kansas.

Memorial contributions are welcome to Abundant Life Church and/or Appl-Orchard Hospice.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.