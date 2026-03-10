Steven McNiel

May 19, 1954 — February 26, 2026

Raymore

Steven Leroy McNiel passed away February 26, 2025.

He was born May 19, 1954 with a body that challenged him but did not defeat him. Steve loved his family and their history. Steve often asked and talked about his life in Iowa – particularly the restaurant in Agency that his grandparents owned.

Iowa was a favorite topic. His passions were airplanes and baseball caps. He loved model airplanes and enjoyed constructing them and going to air shows. He loved getting new hats, wore one daily, and proudly displayed his collection.

Steve was always kind and polite and enjoyed being around people, even if just to listen. A dedicated big brother, Steve always had advice for his younger brother, Brian.

Although Steve’s body struggled in life, he never complained or had a harsh word for anyone. He enjoyed the simple things in life, like watching TV and appreciated the people who cared for him endlessly and lovingly.

Steve is preceded in death by his mother, Louise, father, Richard and his younger brother, Brian.

Memorials may be sent to Prairie Wind Hospice, 6333 Long Ave., Suite 301, Shawnee, KS 66216.

Private interment at Catholic Cemeteries, Overland Park, KS.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.