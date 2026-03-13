Sponsored Content Johnson County Post Sponsor March 13, 2026 Sponsored posts Blue Valley School Buzz: The Spring edition of Blue Valley Today has arrived Share this story: FacebookTwitterEmailCopy URL The Blue Valley Today: Spring 2026 issue is here. Explore the latest edition from Blue Valley Schools to read about how schools are funded, the district’s esports program, Blue Valley students who participated in Battle of the Brains and how Valley Park students are supporting their school community. Read the Spring 2026 edition of Blue Valley Today. Previous articleChiefs STAR bond district covers most of Shawnee, but the city wants to carve out an exceptionNext articleLocal obituaries from March 6-12