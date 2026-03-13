September 30, 1941 – March 8, 2026

Eula “Sharon” Garner, 84, of Overland Park, Kansas, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 8, 2026, surrounded by the love of those who meant the most to her. Sharon was born on September 30, 1941, in Pryor, Oklahoma, to Vincil and Martha Kays, who instilled in her the values of kindness, perseverance, and devotion to family that would define her life.

Sharon graduated from Pryor High School, where she proudly served as a cheerleader and earned the honor of Salutatorian. From an early age, she carried herself with warmth, determination, and grace—qualities that would follow her throughout her life.

Her greatest joy was being a mother. Sharon dedicated herself wholeheartedly to raising her three children, creating a home filled with love, laughter, and unwavering support. She was a devoted homemaker who found happiness in caring for others and in the simple, meaningful moments shared with family.

In her later years, Sharon discovered a love for golf, a pastime she embraced with enthusiasm and remarkable success. During her golf career, she achieved six hole-in-ones and won 11 Club Championships—accomplishments that reflected both her competitive spirit and her love for the game. Yet even on the course, what mattered most to Sharon was the camaraderie and time spent with friends and loved ones.

Sharon will be remembered for her gentle strength, her generous heart, and the way she made everyone around her feel valued and loved. She had a special way of doting on those she cared about, always putting others before herself and offering quiet encouragement, wisdom, and kindness.

She is survived by her children, Bruce (Abbie), Brooke, and Jon Garner; her cherished grandchildren, Brody Garner and Dillon Cooper; her brother, Dwight Kays (Cookie); and many other family members and dear friends who will miss her deeply.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Vincil and Martha Kays.

In accordance with Sharon’s wishes, no funeral service will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Monarch Hospice.

Sharon’s love will live on in the hearts of those who knew her.

“Her strength was quiet, her kindness constant, and her wisdom a gift to all who knew her.” – Unknown Author

Obituary published by Muehlebach Funeral Care.