Obituaries March 13, 2026 Obituaries Less than 1 min. read Local obituaries from March 6-12 The Post published the obituaries of the following individuals over the preceding days. Photo credit Shutterstock. Diana Lynn Carter; Carolyn Wilson; Douglas Carlson; Beverly Anne Nibarger Nothnagel; Nancy J. Kelley; Joe Thomason; Steven McNiel; Chantal Ann Stamos; Virginia Katherine “Ginna” Gorman; Heather Elaine Cornell; Thomas Gordanier; William “Bill” Robert Mohling; Edward Charles “Ed” Wood; Gregory Koehler About the author Obituaries Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Kansas law targeting transgender people’s IDs and bathroom use will stay in effect, judge rules Chiefs STAR bond district covers most of Shawnee, but the city wants to carve out an exception ‘Building a legacy’ — Johnson County United officially launches ahead of World Cup TurnStyles Thrift opening new Overland Park shop near Aspiria 5 takeaways from Overland Park Mayor Skoog’s State of the City