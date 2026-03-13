Robert Michael “Mic” Finn

Robert M. “Mic” Finn, age 76, Lenexa, KS, passed away on March 8, 2026. He was born on June 11, 1949 in Kansas City, MO to Bobby D. and Phyllis J. (Doubenmier) Finn.

As a youth, Mic was affiliated with Mt. Washington Baptist Church in Independence. He was extremely active in the Boy Scouts of America and began serving on the kitchen camp staff at the H. Roe Bartle Scout Reservation in Osceola, MO at the age of 13. He spent a number of years as Director of Kitchen Services at their three camp sites. Mic earned his Eagle Scout award and was a member in the Tribe of Mic-O-Say achieving the rank of Medicine Man.

Mic graduated from Van Horn High School in Independence in 1967 and earned his BS in Education in 1972 and his MS in Education in 1973 from

CMSC/CMSU. He taught for several years in the Odessa, MO school system where he also served as the assistant football coach. He then taught in the Blue Springs, MO school system before retiring in 2000.

Mic married Patti Lynn Ries Penland on August 16, 1992, in Kansas City, MO. This union made him the proud “father” of two sons, Tim & Andy. The family relocated to Colorado when a significant job opportunity was presented to Patti. Mic was a PE teacher and Dean of Students at Twin Peaks Charter Academy, Longmont, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his parents and parents-in-law Robert & Helen Ries. Survivors include his wife, Patti, of the home; two sons by marriage, Timothy E. Penland (Lauren), Shawnee, KS and Andrew R. Penland (Hannah), Fort Collins, CO; brother Walter C. Finn (Shelly), Kansas City, MO; sisters Barbara Hahn (Dale) and Suzanne Gough, Kansas City, MO sisters-in-law Paula Greer (Dale), Lee’s Summit, MO and Carol Schellman (Richard), St. Thomas, MO; grandsons Luke E. and Owen K. Penland, Shawnee; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Thompson Barn, 11184 Lackman Rd., Lenexa, KS 66219, on March 22, 2026 at 3:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Finn Family Scholarship Fund in care of Heart of America Council – Boys Scouts of

America, 10210 Holmes Road, Kansas City, MO 64131-4212.

https://fundraise.givesmart.com/f/21qx/n?vid=1p7xyt

Obituary published by Cremation Society of Kansas & Missouri.