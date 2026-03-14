No one was injured in a crash that forced the closure of eastbound Kansas Highway 10 near Kansas Highway 7 during the Friday evening rush.

Police from Olathe, Lenexa, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded alongside Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and firefighters from Olathe and Lenexa to a possible injury crash at 4:40 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported four vehicles with moderate damage in the eastbound lanes of K-10 between the exit ramp for southbound K-7 and the K-7 overpass.

Everyone in the vehicles refused medical treatment at the scene.

Due to the damaged vehicles being scattered across both lanes, police redirected all eastbound traffic onto southbound K-7.

The closure backed up traffic nearly two miles back to Cedar Creek Parkway.

Three tow trucks were able to remove the crashed vehicles from the highway, and all lanes reopened just before 6 p.m.

No other details were immediately available.