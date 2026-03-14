Mike Frizzell March 14, 2026 Emergency Response Less than 1 min. read Multi-vehicle crash on K-10 causes miles-long backup, no injuries reported Four vehicles were involved in a crash that occurred during the evening rush hour on eastbound K-10, near K-7. Tow trucks and an Olathe Fire truck worked to remove the crashed vehicles from lanes of eastbound K-10 on Friday, March, 13, 2026. Image via KC Scout. No one was injured in a crash that forced the closure of eastbound Kansas Highway 10 near Kansas Highway 7 during the Friday evening rush. Police from Olathe, Lenexa, a Johnson County Sheriff’s Office deputy and Kansas Highway Patrol troopers responded alongside Johnson County Med-Act paramedics and firefighters from Olathe and Lenexa to a possible injury crash at 4:40 p.m. Recorded radio traffic from arriving firefighters reported four vehicles with moderate damage in the eastbound lanes of K-10 between the exit ramp for southbound K-7 and the K-7 overpass. Everyone in the vehicles refused medical treatment at the scene. Due to the damaged vehicles being scattered across both lanes, police redirected all eastbound traffic onto southbound K-7. The closure backed up traffic nearly two miles back to Cedar Creek Parkway. Three tow trucks were able to remove the crashed vehicles from the highway, and all lanes reopened just before 6 p.m. No other details were immediately available. About the author Mike FrizzellMike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES The ‘Taj Mahal’ of farmers markets is coming to Overland Park. These vendors are excited Yemeni coffee shop Mocha Point now open in Overland Park Kansas law targeting transgender people’s IDs and bathroom use will stay in effect, judge rules Local obituaries from March 6-12 Chiefs STAR bond district covers most of Shawnee, but the city wants to carve out an exception