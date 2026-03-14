Your Library: Meet Angela Cervantes, the author who gave American Girl a Kansas City hero

On March 18, Johnson County Library will host an event celebrating a children’s character with Kansas City roots.

Author Angela Cervantes, creator of the 2026 American Girl of the Year Raquel Reyes, will visit Central Resource Library for an evening with readers and families. The event includes a conversation with the author, time for questions and activities inspired by the American Girl stories.

For many families, American Girl books are a childhood tradition. Each year, the brand introduces a Girl of the Year, a character whose story explores friendship, family and growing up.

This year’s character is from Kansas City, giving local readers a deeper connection to Raquel’s world. Cervantes said the region shaped many elements of the story, including her decision to portray Raquel’s parents as small business owners in the Westside neighborhood. In the books, they run a paleteria, a shop that sells traditional Mexican ice pops.

“For me, the paleteria represents a place of joy and togetherness,” Cervantes said. “It’s where families go together for a special treat.”

She added that the entrepreneurial spirit she sees in Kansas City’s Mexican American community influenced how she built Raquel’s family and the character’s willingness to take risks and make bold moves.

Cervantes’ own experiences guide her commitment to telling stories that reflect the communities children come from.

“Representation means everything to me. As a kid, I didn’t see many characters who looked like me, but luckily, I had parents and a supportive community around me that always celebrated our Mexican American heritage and our stories. This type of visibility can shape a child’s confidence for life,” she said.

Raquel’s story also ties back to American Girl history. The character is written as a descendant of Samantha Parkington, one of the brand’s original figures, reinforcing the idea that history is carried through families as much as textbooks.

For the Library, hosting Cervantes supports the goal of connecting readers with the people behind the stories they love while lifting up local creative voices. The Library nurtures aspiring writers through programs such as the annual Writers Conference and elementia, a teen literary magazine.

Program coordinator Jennifer Reeves said events like this bring readers together around shared interests and help young people imagine possibilities for themselves. Seeing an established author working in Kansas City, she said, can spark a child’s belief that creative careers are within reach.

Cervantes hopes Raquel’s story resonates widely with readers and event attendees.

“I hope they feel proud and seen,” she said. “Raquel’s story about family, courage and speaking up for others is universal.”

Her next book, “Mystery of the Stolen World Cup Trophy,” will be released May 5. The Library will also offer soccer-themed programs as matches come to Kansas City. This year’s Summer Reading theme is “Read. Score. Roar.”

An Evening with Angela Cervantes will take place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. March 18 at Central Resource Library in Overland Park. Registration is required at jocolibrary.org.