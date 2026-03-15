A Mission police officer exchanged gunfire with a burglary suspect early Sunday morning, seriously wounding the suspect.

In a news release, Mission Police Chief Dan Madden says officers were called to the Target store at 6100 Broadmoor St. for a reported burglary in progress.

Madden says responding officers covered the front and rear of the building as they began investigating.

“Soon after arrival, an officer witnessed a person at the rear of the store carrying duffel bags,” Madden said. “The officer confronted the suspect, who fled on foot.”

Madden says the suspect fired a handgun multiple times at the officer who was chasing him.

“The officer returned fire, striking the suspect,” Madden said. “The suspect’s injuries are non-life-threatening.”

No officers were injured.

A Post reporter reached out to the Target corporate media office with additional questions about damage from the shooting.

Below is a copy of the Mission Police Department’s news release about the incident.

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Police from at least 9 agencies responded

A county-wide “assist the officer” was dispatched at approximately 4:43 a.m., bringing in officers from at least nine other northern Johnson County agencies. That response included officers from as far away as Prairie Village, Shawnee and Lenexa.

Firefighters from Consolidated Fire District No. 2 and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics found officers with the injured suspect just behind the Target, near 61st and Barkley streets.

Recorded radio traffic stated that the suspect was shot four times in the leg.

The suspect has only been identified as a 31-year-old man.

The suspect was shot in the leg

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office booking log shows that Mission Police booked a 31-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man at 3:40 on Sunday afternoon.

He is currently being held in custody on a single felony charge of burglary-not dwelling.

Police have not said if the man was booked into sheriff’s office custody while in the hospital or if he has been released from the hospital.

Additional charges for the exchange of gunfire with Mission police are likely to follow after the District Attorney’s Office reviews the case early this week.

The Post does not identify suspects until they have been formally charged.

JoCo’s OICIIT team is investigating

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigative Team, made up of law enforcement investigators from across the county, has been activated to investigate.

Target was closed on Sunday morning as detectives gathered evidence and contractors repaired the store’s front doors. The store reopened shortly before noon.

Police have not confirmed how or where the suspect entered and exited the building.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office Criminalistics Laboratory remained at the shooting scene, along the stretch of Rock Creek Trail just behind Target, into early Sunday afternoon.

More than 20 evidence markers were strewn across the trail as crime scene investigators documented and gathered evidence.

No other details were immediately available.