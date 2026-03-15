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Andrew Gaug
Andrew Gaug
Community Events
2 min. read

PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s parade draws crowds to downtown Shawnee on windy winter day

Despite the chilly, gusty winter weather, hundreds turned out for Shawnee's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday afternoon.

Parade wave hand
Marchers wave to the crowd at Shawnee's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

While the winds were high, the spirit of celebration was even higher for a chilly afternoon in Shawnee on Sunday for for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.

While the temperature was dropping dropping and winds were picking, the weather held for the City of Shawnee’s annual St Patrick’s Day Parade.

Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures:

Handing out candy
A parade marcher hands out candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Cleaning With Meaning
Marchers blow bubbles at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
St. Patrick's candy
A marcher prepares to throw candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Officially Chopped
Fred Dantzler, owner of Officially Chopped Barbershop, cooks up food for a crowd at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Marcher
A woman marching in the parade waves to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Crowd parade
Families try to stay warm at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Guitar parade
A marcher pretends to play the guitar at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Handmaid's Tale Shawnee
People dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale” march for equal rights in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Pug parade
A pug drives along in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Marchers Parade
Marchers hand out candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Immigrants
People march for immigrant rights. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Shawnee bike
A marcher performs a trick on a bike at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
People wave
People wave to Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Marcher Trump
A marcher in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes a political statement. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Families photo St. Patrick's Day Parade
Families take photos at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Irish dancers parade
Irish dancers skip around at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Parade marchers
People from Governor Stumpy’s Grill House wave to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Irish dancers
Irish dancers partner up for Shawnee’s St, Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.
Wave Parade
People marching in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade wave to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug.

About the author

Andrew Gaug
Andrew Gaug

? Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post.

I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio.

I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023.

Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com.

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