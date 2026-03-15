Andrew Gaug March 15, 2026 Community Events 2 min. read PHOTOS: St. Patrick’s parade draws crowds to downtown Shawnee on windy winter day Despite the chilly, gusty winter weather, hundreds turned out for Shawnee's St. Patrick's Day Parade on Sunday afternoon. Marchers wave to the crowd at Shawnee's St. Patrick's Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. While the winds were high, the spirit of celebration was even higher for a chilly afternoon in Shawnee on Sunday for for the city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day celebrations. While the temperature was dropping dropping and winds were picking, the weather held for the City of Shawnee’s annual St Patrick’s Day Parade. Here are some of the highlights of the celebration in pictures: A parade marcher hands out candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Marchers blow bubbles at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A marcher prepares to throw candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Fred Dantzler, owner of Officially Chopped Barbershop, cooks up food for a crowd at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A woman marching in the parade waves to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Families try to stay warm at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A marcher pretends to play the guitar at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People dressed as handmaids from “The Handmaid’s Tale” march for equal rights in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A pug drives along in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Marchers hand out candy at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People march for immigrant rights. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A marcher performs a trick on a bike at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People wave to Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. A marcher in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes a political statement. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Families take photos at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Irish dancers skip around at Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People from Governor Stumpy’s Grill House wave to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. Irish dancers partner up for Shawnee’s St, Patrick’s Day Parade. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. People marching in Shawnee’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade wave to the crowd. Photo credit Andrew Gaug. About the author Andrew Gaug? Hi! I’m Andrew Gaug, and I cover Shawnee and Lenexa for the Johnson County Post. I received my bachelor’s degree in journalism from Kent State University and started my career as a business reporter for The Vindicator in Youngstown, Ohio. I spent 14 years as a multimedia reporter for the St. Joseph News-Press before joining the Post in 2023. Have a story idea or a comment about our coverage you’d like to share? Email me at andrew@johnsoncountypost.com. Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. LATEST HEADLINES Mission Police exchange gunfire with Target burglary suspect, seriously wounding him JoCo Republicans pick Mike Storm to fill vacant House seat after Resman dies Driver crashes into remodeled downtown Shawnee shopping center Multi-vehicle crash on K-10 causes miles-long backup, no injuries reported The ‘Taj Mahal’ of farmers markets is coming to Overland Park. These vendors are excited